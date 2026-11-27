Almost three-quarters of organisations are short of the resources or expertise needed to manage their cloud environments, and Pluralsight’s Geo Verghese says gaps like that will stall an AI program unless IT, HR and learning teams close them together.





Verghese, Pluralsight’s head of solutions for APAC, works with organisations on technology upskilling, and he sees the skills shortfall beneath AI concentrated in three areas: governance, cloud and data.

Governance is being outrun by adoption. Informatica’s CDO Insights 2026 study with Deloitte found that 76% of data leaders say their AI governance has not fully kept up with the way employees are using the technology, and 75% say their workforce needs upskilling in data literacy.

Cloud carries a cost problem on top of the capability one.

“AI makes spend spike unpredictable as well,” Verghese said.

Pluralsight’s latest Tech Skills Report found that 55% of organisations say AI has increased their need for cybersecurity skills, while 43% say the same of cloud skills. The same research shows 84% of organisations see skills gaps push projects over budget at least some of the time, with cloud, cybersecurity and AI projects hit hardest.

The hardest person to find, in Verghese’s view, is “the one who can bridge the data, the governance, and the business”, and that shortage creates a risk that grows as AI takes on more of the work.

“When AI is writing code for you, for your organisation, the question to ask is, who in your organisation is skilled enough to know when it’s wrong?” he said.

Answering that question takes more than a training calendar, which is why Verghese argues that upskilling for AI cannot be handed to the learning and development (L&D) team and left there.

“It can’t be L&D alone because AI changes the work itself, and L&D or human resources doesn’t own the work that it changes,” he said.

He compares AI to the arrival of the personal computer, a technology that changed how everybody worked once it reached their desks, and he expects this shift to be just as broad.

“For the deployment of AI to be successful, you can have a technology plan. However, if you do not have an aligned workforce plan, it’s definitely going to stall,” he said.

His model splits the responsibility three ways.

“IT or your technology division defines the tools, risks and the workflows. HR should own the roles, incentives and the career paths, and L&D builds the learning and measures it,” Verghese said.

He gives the example of a bank rolling out a coding assistant, where the guardrails are set by the tech team, the rewritten role expectations and the upskilling would each come from HR & L&D respectively.

“That gives you one plan and one scoreboard,” he said. “It cannot be in any way, shape, or form an isolated L&D project.”

Successful AI adoption requires more than technology investment. It requires a coordinated workforce readiness strategy that connects skills development to business outcomes.

Download the Pluralsight Tech Skills Report to explore the growing gap between technology adoption and workforce readiness. Learn how Pluralsight helps organisations identify critical skills gaps, build and validate capabilities, and prepare their teams to execute with confidence at Pluralsight.com.