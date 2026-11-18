AI is forcing enterprises to reconsider the business processes they’ve spent decades building, as technology capable of reasoning and making decisions challenges workflows traditionally designed around human workers.





“Legacy is not necessarily about age,” Camunda's regional vice-president APAC, Jared McMahon, told iTnews. “It's about who the process was actually designed for.”

For decades, business processes have largely been built around people applying judgement, completing a task and passing work to the next person.

But AI presents an opportunity to fundamentally rethink that model, rather than simply inserting new technology into existing workflows.

McMahon calls this The Great Process Re-Engineering. Camunda’s 2026 AI Process Gap research, conducted by Sapio Research among 1,000 senior IT, operations and transformation decision-makers at large organisations in the US and Europe, found 79 per cent of organisations starting to integrate AI into existing processes do so because it’s an easier internal conversation than redesigning the process itself.

Historically, process re-engineering has been associated with lengthy projects involving stakeholder consultation, workshops, design and approvals.

But McMahon argues that AI is changing what's possible, allowing organisations to compress those timeframes and fundamentally reconsider how work gets done.

When a 20 per cent improvement isn't enough

Indeed, the difference between adding AI and redesigning an entire process can be significant.

McMahon pointed to Danica, the Danish pension and insurance provider owned by Danske Bank Group, which previously had a customer onboarding process taking an average of two to three months.

The organisation initially explored introducing AI into individual steps requiring significant judgement and determined it could improve the existing process by around 20 per cent.

But that wasn't enough. “Twenty per cent on two to three months was really and realistically, for their customers, not moving the needle far enough,” McMahon said.

Danica instead became an early beta customer of Camunda's ProcessOS, working with the company to examine its desired business outcomes, existing process knowledge and bottlenecks.

Rather than simply improving individual steps, it redesigned the process end to end using Camunda's intelligence layer.

According to McMahon, the result was a reduction in customer onboarding times from two to three months to a matter of days.

The example shows the thinking behind The Great Process Re-Engineering: AI offers organisations an opportunity to fundamentally redesign how work gets done, rather than simply automate existing processes, McMahon said.

Not every nail needs an AI hammer

But that doesn't mean every step of every process suddenly requires AI. “Not every nail requires an AI-based hammer,” McMahon said.

Deterministic workflows remain appropriate when steps are known in advance, repeatable and consistent. Additionally, AI is better suited to work requiring greater judgement, with AI agents or humans becoming involved when a process moves outside defined criteria.

McMahon said organisations need to identify where AI can make a meaningful difference rather than introduce additional complexity or cost into processes that already work effectively.

That becomes particularly important as enterprises attempt to move AI projects beyond experimentation and escape what has sometimes been described as “PoC prison”.

While integrating AI into an existing process might deliver sufficient improvements for some organisations, others are looking at the bigger opportunity: fundamentally rethinking their operations to achieve more substantial business outcomes.

“For me, it's always about the business outcome, because if there isn't one, then why do it?” McMahon said.

The starting point, he added, is understanding what will make the biggest difference to the organisation and whether that requires deterministic processing or a more dynamic approach involving agentic orchestration.

Build for choice

Re-engineering also needs to account for the pace of technological change.

The AI model or agent an organisation chooses today may not be the one it wants tomorrow.

McMahon said enterprise processes already span numerous systems, with Camunda's research putting the average at more than 50 endpoints.

Introducing an orchestration layer between core systems and customer engagement can provide visibility across the entire process while allowing individual technologies to change over time.

Rather than redesigning the business process whenever an AI agent or underlying system changes, organisations can modify the orchestration logic and connect to a different technology.

“It's just about changing that logic and potentially pointing to a different target,” McMahon explained.

This approach allows organisations to retain flexibility as AI capabilities evolve, without continually rebuilding their underlying business processes.

Re-engineering without ripping and replacing

Importantly, rethinking business processes doesn't mean abandoning years of technology investment.

“Re-engineering is not necessarily about throwing the baby out with the bathwater,” McMahon said.

Australian lender Angle Finance provides a practical example, McMahon said.

Formed through the acquisition of two companies, Angle Finance inherited a complex technology environment containing duplicated systems and siloed processes.

The organisation introduced Camunda as an end-to-end orchestration layer, allowing established process steps to be coordinated across its existing systems while incorporating human judgement and AI for more dynamic activities.

This approach enabled Angle Finance to maximise its existing technology investments while progressively retiring duplicated systems without disrupting critical business operations.

“No one wants to have duplicated systems, but you also don't want to interrupt those processes that effectively run the business,” McMahon said.

For one priority credit decisioning process, Angle Finance reduced approval times from several days to just two hours, including during busy periods such as the end of the financial year.

The project also delivered another significant business result.

According to McMahon, the private equity-backed lender reduced its cost-to-income ratio by 24 per cent.

These outcomes demonstrate how organisations can modernise processes while continuing to extract value from their existing technology investments.

Ultimately, The Great Re-Engineering challenges enterprises to look beyond incremental improvements and consider what their business processes could achieve if they were redesigned for an AI-enabled world.

“Think big to begin with,” McMahon said.

Watch Part 2 of The Great Re-Engineering: Is Every Process Now Legacy? above. Part 1, Who's Running the Agents?, explores why orchestration is becoming critical as AI agents spread across the enterprise.

Camunda is the leader in agentic orchestration, automating complex business processes, including high-value knowledge work, across agents, people, and systems. By creating production-ready, enterprise-grade agents with built-in governance, Camunda uniquely delivers trusted AI agents for business-critical processes. Over 700 leading innovators like Atlassian, ING, and Vodafone, rely on Camunda to slash time-to-value from months to days, boost operational efficiency, and elevate customer experiences. Ready to become an AI-first enterprise? Visit camunda.com.