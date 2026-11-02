Acronis MDR empowers service providers with detection, response and true business resilience

Twenty-four-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week detection and response is needed to protect organisations against today’s sophisticated threat actors. However, while delivering this capability in-house can be difficult and expensive, a managed detection and response (MDR) service that incorporates remediation, patching and recovery can help service providers overcome these limitations.

“With an MDR service that unifies endpoint management, cybersecurity and data recovery, providers can deliver full protection against security,” says Shai Kariv, Senior Director, Cybersecurity Product Management, Acronis. “It provides 24/7/365 monitoring, investigation, containment and response, backed by guaranteed service levels, including a 15-minute reaction target for critical incidents.

“Because we provide MDR expertise to MSPs and consequently to customers, we also enable organisations to sidestep the skills crisis by not having to recruit SOC analysts and other specialists.”

Enables service providers to ‘meet the moment’ in securing customers

For service providers, Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU eliminates the need to build a dedicated SOCs, while still providing always-on protection for customers. The service is delivered on top of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, giving providers centralised visibility and service enablement alongside their data protection, cybersecurity and endpoint management services. This integration helps simplify deployment and operations, reduce complexity and control costs.

“With Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU, providers can ‘meet the moment’ by delivering the security customers need while gaining a competitive edge through unmatched business resilience and extensive security expertise built into the service,” says Kariv. “Delivered through a multi-tenant platform, the service helps providers scale across clients, standardise operations and protect margins.”

With the Acronis SOC monitoring endpoints around the clock to identify and analyse threats in real time, the service can initiate containment, response and remediation workflows and, where agreed with the provider, support recovery from integrated backups. This helps organisations respond to attacks that are increasing in speed, volume and sophistication while restoring operations faster.

At the same time, the MDR service triages alerts, analyses incidents and provides providers with prioritised, actionable findings, including contained incidents that require follow-up. This reduces the operational burden on lean teams and helps them focus on verified threats and recovery actions.

Helping resolve tool sprawl issues

Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU can also help resolve the issue presented by tool sprawl in customer environments and at service providers. “Running separate solutions for endpoint protection, backup, email security and other tasks forces workers to check multiple systems when an alert fires, slowing root cause identification and increasing the risk of compromise,” explains Kariv. “This increases risk and reduces efficiency, reducing productivity and eroding margins for providers.”

Operating in a resilience-first model

Acronis applies a resilience-first model designed to maintain business continuity when standard response actions are not enough. Detection and response are connected with containment, remediation, recovery from integrated backups and patching, helping service providers move incidents toward full resolution and restore customer operations.

“When an incident occurs, the objective is not just to stop the attack, but eliminate the threat, restore affected systems quickly, close the vulnerability that enabled the attack, and minimise or eliminate business downtime,” says Kariv. “By connecting these actions through one platform and service model, Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU reduces fragmentation and helps providers deliver faster response and stronger business continuity.”

“That is the real shift: from MDR as a monitoring function to MDR as an engine for end-to-end cyber-resilience, supporting uptime, continuity and operational recovery.”

Continuous reporting demonstrates service value

Beyond reporting, Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU can provide proactive threat hunting, root-cause analysis and incident reporting, with advanced capabilities available according to the selected service tier. Centralised visibility and service enablement in the same console help providers demonstrate value, improve operational transparency and guide post-incident action.

“As threats continue to evolve, most SMBs and service providers do not have the resources to maintain 24/7 detection and response, let alone extend response into recovery and resilience,” concludes Kariv. “Acronis MDR by Acronis TRU gives providers an always-on service for detection, investigation, containment and response, with advanced remediation and recovery capabilities that can help customers stay operational. In turn, providers can reduce operational overhead, strengthen client trust and differentiate their services through business resilience.”

Discover how Acronis MDR can strengthen your MSP’s security services.