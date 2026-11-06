Tyro finds new CISO

Key points Tyro has appointed Christina Keing as its new chief information security officer, starting earlier this week.

Keing joins from Deloitte, where she spent almost nine years, most recently as global and APAC cloud security architecture and engineering lead.

She replaces Arun Singh, who left in July after a year as CISO, with Ralph Young having served as interim CISO in between.

Christina Keing (Supplied).

Tyro has named Christina Keing as its new chief information security officer, following the departure of its previous security chief in July.

Keing revealed her appointment as CISO in a brief Linkedin post, noting that she had started in the role earlier this week.

She joins Tyro after almost nine years at Deloitte, where she was most recently global and APAC cloud security architecture and engineering lead.

Keing’s background covers security architecture roles at several large organisations, including NAB and Seek.

In a statement, Keing told iTnews that her initial focus will be “on harnessing AI to strengthen Tyro's cyber defences, staying ahead of emerging threats and embedding security into everything we do."

"AI is fundamentally changing the cyber security landscape, making threats faster, more sophisticated and increasingly automated,” she said.

“We need to be equally ambitious in how we defend ourselves.

“Ultimately, our merchants trust us with their businesses every day, and protecting that trust is fundamental to our success."

Keing is the permanent replacement for Arun Singh, who spent a year as Tyro’s CISO before leaving in July.

Ralph Young, a senior leader within Tyro's information security team, acted as interim CISO between Singh’s departure and Keing’s appointment.