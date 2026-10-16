ASIC's security and data chiefs to leave in December

Key points ASIC's CISO Jamie Norton and senior executive leader for data, analytics and AI Graham Jefferson have both resigned, with Norton staying until mid-December and Jefferson leaving the same month.

No interim or acting appointments have been made, but ASIC has commenced formal recruitment for permanent replacements, with Jefferson's role being renamed chief data and analytics officer.

ASIC has also created a new contract CTO role reporting to Paul Franklin to oversee technology and security deliverables for the RegistryConnect program.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission is in the market for a new CISO, CDAO and CTO all at once, primarily due to the resignation of both its security and data chiefs.

iTnews can reveal its chief information security officer (CISO) of one year and eight months, Jamie Norton, and its senior executive leader for data, analytics and AI, Graham Jefferson, have both resigned.

It’s understood that Norton will stay on in the CISO role until mid-December, while Jefferson will also leave the same month.

As such, no interim or acting appointments have been made, but the corporate watchdog has commenced formal recruitment for permanent replacements.

While the CISO title and role continue, Jefferson’s previous role is being renamed chief data and analytics officer or CDAO.

The incoming CISO will, among other responsibilities, join ASIC in the third year of a four-year cyber security transformation program.

As well as replacing these two roles, ASIC has created a new CTO role associated with its RegistryConnect program.

This sees the corporate watchdog “stabilising and uplifting [its] business registers until the end of financial year 2027-28.”

“ASIC’s registers include the companies, business names, professional, and banned and disqualified persons registers,” it says on a webpage describing the program.

ASIC’s corporate structure currently lists two people connected to the program: Paul Franklin as senior responsible officer, and Michael McCullough as a part-time stream lead in the program.

The watchdog has created a new contract CTO role reporting to Franklin that will oversee technology and security deliverables associated with the stabilisation and uplift works.

It’s understood that the CTO for RegistryConnect will also have a seat on ASIC’s digital, data and technology leadership team.