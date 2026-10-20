SUBCO brings in joint CIO and CISO

Key points SUBCO has appointed Andrew Bacon as its joint chief information officer and chief information security officer.

Bacon joined SUBCO from Macquarie Group, where he spent almost seven years as a divisional director in the cyber security domain.

SUBCO says Bacon will lead its technology and cyber security strategy as it scales to deliver the largest subsea infrastructure build in the Indo-Pacific.

Image credit: SUBCO.

SUBCO has appointed Andrew Bacon as its joint chief information officer and chief information security officer.

The submarine cable operator made the announcement in a brief LinkedIn post on its corporate account.

“As we scale to deliver the largest subsea infrastructure build in the Indo-Pacific, Andrew will lead our technology and cyber security strategy through this next phase of growth,” SUBCO wrote.

iTnews was unable to reach a media spokesperson to confirm additional information, such as how IT and security responsibilities were previously handled, by the time of publication.

Bacon joined SUBCO from Macquarie Group, where he was a divisional director in the cyber security domain for almost seven years.

In this role, he “delivered enterprise-wide programs to uplift cyber security controls across 500-plus critical systems and drove material improvement in security operations and service management practices,” SUBCO wrote in an executive profile.

He also previously held roles at ING Australia and at Commonwealth Bank.

Bacon acknowledged his appointment in a brief LinkedIn post of his own.