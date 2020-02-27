Qantas CIO takes flight to Boeing

By on
Qantas CIO takes flight to Boeing
Susan Doniz

As plane software problems persist.

Aerospace giant Boeing has poached Qantas’ chief information officer to head up its global technology and cyber security operations.

The plane maker today revealed Susan Doniz would become its chief information officer and senior vice president of IT and data analytics in May.

She will replace Boeing’s interim CIO and senior vice president of IT and data analytics Vishwa Uddanwadiker, who has been acting in the role since October.

Doniz has spent the last three years as head of IT and cyber security at Australia's national airline, including affiliates QantasLink, Qantas Loyalty and Jetstar, after joining from SAP in January 2017.

She replaced Luc Hennekens, who left Qantas in September 2016 to join Boeing’s major competitor Airbus as its new group CIO.

During her time at the airline, Qantas’s internal DevOps capability has matured to the point where it has been able to double down on optimising its IT estate

More recently, the airlines has also been ramping up its shift to Amazon Web Services, with 70 percent of its applications now hosted on the cloud

Qantas is now preparing to shift workloads running on mid-range and mainframes into the cloud by 2021.

In a statement, Boeing said Doniz will oversee all aspects of its IT, cyber security, data and analytics operations from the plane maker’s international headquarters in Chicago.

She will also “support the growth of Boeing’s business through IT and analytics-related revenue generating programs”.

Boeing’s CEO David Calhoun said Doniz was a “proven, customer-focused technology leader with extensive global experience across multiple industries, including commercial aviation”.

“She brings deep insight and skills to digital transformation, data analytics and artificial intelligence – all essential to our long-term growth strategy as well as our continuous drive for operational and safety excellence," he said.

Calhoun also thanked Uddanwadiker for “stepping in to take on this assignment during an important time for Boeing and for his support during this transition”.

"Vishwa demonstrated tremendous leadership, and we look forward to his continued significant contributions to the company."

iTnews has contacted Qantas for comment.

More to come

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
boeing cio industrialit qantas strategy susan doniz utilitiesit

Most Read Articles

Telstra stops offering 100Mbps services for NBN FTTN/B/C users

Telstra stops offering 100Mbps services for NBN FTTN/B/C users
NBN Co sees 250Mbps take-up rise after price cut

NBN Co sees 250Mbps take-up rise after price cut
Aussie Broadband lets customers 'kick' own connection

Aussie Broadband lets customers 'kick' own connection
Bunnings sibling Blackwoods continues to bleed from troubled Microsoft ERP rollout

Bunnings sibling Blackwoods continues to bleed from troubled Microsoft ERP rollout
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?