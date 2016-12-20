Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

Qantas hires SAP exec as CIO

By on
Qantas hires SAP exec as CIO

Susan Doniz to replace outgoing Luc Hennekens.

Australia's national airline Qantas has appointed SAP executive Susan Doniz as its new chief information officer following the departure of Luc Hennekens.

Hennekens revealed his intention to leave the airline in July after three years at the helm of its technology operations.

He started a new gig at Airbus in France after working his last day at Qantas in September.

Qantas undertook an international search for a replacement, and today announced SAP "chief expert" Susan Doniz would commence in the role in late January.

Doniz has been in her current position, which saw her work on "major projects" with SAP's biggest customers, for the last year.

Her most recent CIO stint was at loyalty and data analytics company Aimia, where she worked for almost four years from mid-2011. Aimia was born out of Air Canada's former loyalty business.

She also had a long tenure in technology at Procter & Gamble, including six years as its CIO for Canada.

She will relocate from Canada to join Qantas. Her remit will cover technology as well as Qantas' loyalty business.

“Qantas isn’t just an iconic company, it’s one with a long history of embracing new technology. I’m really excited to be taking up the CIO role and I’m looking forward to working on the next wave of opportunities that digital change is opening up for airlines and their passengers," Doniz said in a statement.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cio industrialit luc hennekens qantas sap strategy susan doniz

Most Read Articles

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Photos: The tech that used to run the Commonwealth Bank

Photos: The tech that used to run the Commonwealth Bank
HPE storage crash killed ATO online services

HPE storage crash killed ATO online services
NBN Co will no longer tell you what type of fixed connection you're getting

NBN Co will no longer tell you what type of fixed connection you're getting
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?