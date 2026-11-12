In pictures: The 2026 iTnews Benchmark Security Awards winners
All the winning security leaders.
on Nov 12 2026 4:09AM
The official winners photo from the Benchmark Security Awards at the W Hotel in Sydney, presented by iTnews and techpartner.news.
Australia Post's CISO Adam Cartwright was named Government security leader of the year. (L-R) VB Templeman (iTnews), Adam Cartwright (Australia Post), Timothy Wedande (Saviynt).
BlueScope Steel's Global CISO Andrew Webster won the Industrial & Energy security leader award. (L-R) VB Templeman (iTnews), Andrew Webster (BlueScope), Ry Crozier (iTnews).
Victoria University's CISO Tara Dharnikota was named 2026 iTnews Education security leader. (L-R) VB Templeman (iTnews), Tara Dharnikota (Victoria University), Seth Saunders (Sekuro).
University of Newcastle's Andrew Nathan (not pictured) was Highly Commended in this category.
Deb Holliday, Manager of Information Management and Technology / CISO at Sydney North Primary Health Network (SNHN), was named Healthcare security leader of the year. (L-R) Luis Pavez (Delinea), Deb Holliday (SNHN), VB Templeman (iTnews).
PEXA's CISO Graham Fairley was named Finance security leader of the year. (L-R) VB Templeman (iTnews), Graham Fairley (PEXA), Glenn Mahney (Airlock Digital).
CBA's Sue Perea (not pictured) won a Highly Commended in this category.
Aussie Broadband's General Manager Security Natalie Lemieszek won the Telecommunications security leader of the year. (L-R) VB Templeman (iTnews), Natalie Lemieszek (Aussie Broadband), William Maher (techpartner.news).
Treasury Wine Estates' GM of IT Services, Infrastructure, & Cyber Jason Hargenrader won Retail security leader of the year. (L-R) VB Templeman (iTnews), Jason Hargenrader (Treasury Wine Estates).
CAUDIT's (Council of Australasian University Directors of Information Technology) Director of Cybersecurity Nikki Peever won the Not-for-Profit security leader of the year. The award was accepted on her behalf by iTnews' VB Templeman.
Aussie Broadband's Natalie Lemieszek landed the overall security leader of the year award, in addition to winning the telecommunications category award. (L-R) Ry Crozier (iTnews), Natalie Lemieszek (Aussie Broadband), VB Templeman (iTnews).
The official winners photo from the Benchmark Security Awards at the W Hotel in Sydney, presented by iTnews and techpartner.news.