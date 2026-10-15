iTnews Benchmark Awards now open to entries

For 15 years, the iTnews Benchmark Awards have given end user organisations, their IT leaders and teams an opportunity to gain recognition for their ambition, innovation and the value they have delivered to government, industry and the public.

These awards offer participants a chance to celebrate the remarkable contributions of their technology teams to their organisation’s success.

Past Winners

Last year's award recipients included the City of Sydney, Department for Education, South Australia, ATO, University of Sydney, Hume Rural Health Alliance, Westpac, Suntory Oceania, Woolworths and Uniting. The full photo gallery from last year's awards night can be found here.

Award Categories

Federal Government - Projects or technology leadership in federal government departments or agencies that resulted in either internal efficiencies or improved citizen services.

State Government - Projects or technology leadership in state government departments or agencies that resulted in either internal efficiencies or improved citizen services.

Local Government - Projects or technology leadership in local governments that resulted in either internal efficiencies or improved citizen services.

Education – Projects or technology leadership in or for educational institutions at all levels – from childcare to university to adult education – that delivered either internal efficiency or better experiences and outcomes for students.

Health - Projects or technology leadership in any organisation that delivered health services which demonstrably improved staff productivity and/or service delivery to patients.

Finance (and professional services) - Projects or technology leadership in participants in the financial services industries that either improved internal operations or resulted in improved products and/or service delivery to corporate or retail customers.

Industrial (Manufacturing, construction, transport & logistics) – Projects or technology leadership in any organisation in the Industrial (manufacturing, construction, transport and logistics) sectors that has delivered better experiences or outcomes for customers.

Not For Profit - Projects or technology leadership in NFPs that demonstrate the vital role that information technology plays in modern not-for-profit organisations, enabling improved service delivery to clients, enhanced fundraising capabilities, and increased efficiency.

Retail - Projects or technology leadership in retailers that delivered internal efficiencies, innovation, customer engagement, sustainability and/or operational efficiency.

Telecommunications & Media - Projects or technology leadership in telcos and media that demonstrate innovation, network advancement, customer experience enhancement, and technological excellence.

Energy (including utilities) - Projects or technology leadership in the energy, utilities and electricity sectors that has delivered better experiences or outcomes for customers.

One project entered in these categories will be selected as The Australian Technology Project of the Year.

One person in these categories will be selected as The Australian Technology Leader of the Year.

Submission Deadline

The deadline for entries is 11pm AEDST, December 12 2026 ... so get in quick!

Click here to start your IT project submission, or click here to start your IT leader submission.

Awards Ceremony

The winners will be celebrated at our gala awards dinner on March 24 2027 in Doltone House Hyde Park, 3/181 Elizabeth St, Sydney NSW 2000.