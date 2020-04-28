Westpac finally gets Apple Pay, includes eftpos

It’s been a long time coming, but Westpac has finally switched on Apple Pay for its customers and will also include eftpos functionality from the outset.

Australia’s oldest bank on Tuesday revealed it had turned functionality for the new service on immediately, falling in behind its big four rivals the ANZ, the Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank.

“This comes at an important time for our customers, who are looking for an alternative to cash,” said the head of Westpac’s consumer bank David Lindberg.

“We have seen a significant increase in customers using digital banking in recent weeks as more Australians stay at home.

"With the introduction of Apple Pay, it will now be even easier for customers to pay for goods and services in stores, via apps or online without the need for a card or wallet."

Apple Pay for Westpac appears to offer tokenisation out of the box, a major factor in keeping down the nasty growth in online credit card and scheme debit card fraud.

Westpac says that when customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, “the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers.”

“Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the Secure Element on your device.

"Each transaction is authorised with a onetime unique dynamic security code.”

More to come