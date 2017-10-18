Unisys shoots past ten years in Immigration outsourcing deal

Long-time Department of Immigration supplier Unisys will sail past the ten-year mark in its end user computing and infrastructure contract with the agency thanks to another three-year extension worth almost $80 million.

Its most recent arrangement is due to expire in June next year.

The department first asked Unisys to provide a range of services spanning IT infrastructure support and desktop in 2007 for four years and $140 million.

Unisys was awarded a two-year extension to the contract in 2011 that took the arrangement out to 2013, at a value of just under $50 million.

In 2013 the deal was again extended out to 2018 at a value of $104.1 million and expanded to include infrastructure support for mid-range equipment and storage.

This latest extension - to 2021 - brings the total value of the partnership so far to almost $400 million.

Unisys gained more work from Immigration following its 2015 merger with the former Customs agency and a resulting simplification of the combined environment; the agency decided to shift its service desk to Unisys.

The firm is also a major partner for the department in its biometric endeavours, having partnered with the agency in this area for the past decade.

Recently Unisys was appointed to deliver Immigration's new platform for clearing incoming and departing travellers at Australia's borders.