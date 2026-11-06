US warns of 'ongoing cyber threat' to industrial refrigeration systems

By

After multiple incidents.

The United States is warning ⁠of an "ongoing ⁠cyber threat" to industrial refrigeration systems, saying in a statement that every organisation that depends on cold storage should assume it could fall into the hackers' crosshairs.

US warns of 'ongoing cyber threat' to industrial refrigeration systems

The ‌statement, which follows a spate of hacks ‌against ‌commercial freezers in the United States and ‌Europe, said that unidentified "malicious cyber actors" were targeting ⁠vulnerabilities in internet-accessible electronic temperature and commercial refrigeration controllers in retail grocery and cold storage facilities.

Although short on detail about the hackers involved, the statement suggested that the threat to commercial ​cold storage was ongoing.

"If successfully exploited, the actors could change the temperature and possibly cause physical impacts ⁠such as fire hazards, loss of inventory and changes to the service life of the system," said the statement, which was jointly issued by the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the departments of health, transport and agriculture.

"Every organisation that depends on refrigeration and monitoring systems should assume it could be a target," said Chris Butera, CISA's acting executive assistant director for ​cyber security.

FBI Cyber Branch Operations Director Brett ⁠Leatherman said that the US government was "seeing these ⁠systems targeted across critical infrastructure sectors globally."

The US government urged operators of industrial refrigeration control systems ​to pull their devices off the public internet, isolate them from ‌their corporate networks ⁠and promptly apply software updates.

At least three waves of hacks have hit commercial fridges and freezers in the past few months.

Pentagon investigators are treating ‌a series of mysterious malfunctions that hit grocery store refrigeration units on US military bases in August as a cyberattack, Reuters first reported last week. 

A sweeping hack of French freezers ​last month dealt tens of millions of euros' worth of damage, while a second wave of hacking affected more than 100 stores across Europe on Monday.

The hacks ‌have raised ⁠concerns over the ability ​of hackers to remotely tamper with refrigerators and other critical devices.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hackindustrialrefrigerationsecurity

SPONSORED RESOURCES

AI Expense Management
AI Expense Management
Closing the cyber security execution gap: How IT leaders are building cyber resilience
Closing the cyber security execution gap: How IT leaders are building cyber resilience
Tech Skills Report
Tech Skills Report
Rethinking Ransomware Recovery: Closing the Detection and Recovery Gap in Asia Pacific
Rethinking Ransomware Recovery: Closing the Detection and Recovery Gap in Asia Pacific
Strategies to Counter the Ransomware Threat in APJ
Strategies to Counter the Ransomware Threat in APJ

Events

Most Read Articles

Apple rains on MIE-bypassing iPhone jailbreak parade with iOS update

Apple rains on MIE-bypassing iPhone jailbreak parade with iOS update
Binance hackers used fake job interview in US$6.3 billion attack

Binance hackers used fake job interview in US$6.3 billion attack
Chinese Videostrong botnet hit Android TV boxes in Australia: researchers

Chinese Videostrong botnet hit Android TV boxes in Australia: researchers
New cyberattack on supermarket fridges sweeps across Europe

New cyberattack on supermarket fridges sweeps across Europe
Melbourne MSP listed for sale after going into administration
Melbourne MSP listed for sale after going into administration
Fast50 Channel Accelerator Award finalists revealed
Fast50 Channel Accelerator Award finalists revealed
xAmplify appoints Tom Scicluna as CEO
xAmplify appoints Tom Scicluna as CEO
QLD data and AI consultancy Codex deploys Amazon Quick
QLD data and AI consultancy Codex deploys Amazon Quick
DX1 appoints Tim Hope as group CTO
DX1 appoints Tim Hope as group CTO

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?