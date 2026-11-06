Binance hack prompted US regulators to check in on bank systems

By

For anomalous behavioural detections.

US regulators contacted banks ⁠to check ⁠whether their systems had any vulnerabilities after last week's US$6.3 billion ($9 billion) hack of Binance, alert to the risks that a hack in crypto markets could affect traditional finance at a time that links have tightened. 

Binance hack prompted US regulators to check in on bank systems

Supervisors from the ‌Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the ‌Currency ‌started reaching out to banks on Monday morning, ‌asking about any unusual activity or disruption in their ⁠services, according to several sources familiar with the matter. 

One source at a bank that regulators had contacted said there were no disruptions in its services. The source said bank employees prepared a list of talking ​points to discuss with customers, but they have since received few inquiries.   

Banks have been studying the Binance hack, believed to be the largest ⁠financial heist in history, and are also doing diagnostics on their systems to ensure they are prepared to defend against a similar attack, according to two separate people familiar with the efforts. 

Within hours of the attack, a cybersecurity team at one of the largest US banks reached out to counterparts at Binance, according to one of the sources.

That team is working on an internal report that will lead to a review of the ​bank’s systems, and possibly cyber security updates.

It was not ⁠yet clear whether the bank would be vulnerable to ⁠similar tactics used by the Binance hackers, according to the source. 

Binance said it was unaware of conversations ​between bankers and regulators, and whether the hack had an impact on US ‌banks.

"We are in ⁠close contact with regulators all over the world, keeping them up to date on this security breach," a Binance spokesperson said.

The Fed and OCC declined comment. 

One of the people familiar with ‌the matter said the big concern is that artificial intelligence models have been evolving quickly, making it a challenge for banks to keep up with hackers.

He said banks are devoting a lot of resources to reviews ​and patches of cyber security codes.

President Donald Trump has been a cheerleader for cryptocurrencies, and US bank regulators have smoothed the way for banks to get more active in crypto markets.

For instance, ‌the Federal ⁠Reserve revoked a 2022 rule that ​advised banks to get permission from regulators before launching any crypto-related activities.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
binancehacksecurity

SPONSORED RESOURCES

AI Expense Management
AI Expense Management
Closing the cyber security execution gap: How IT leaders are building cyber resilience
Closing the cyber security execution gap: How IT leaders are building cyber resilience
Tech Skills Report
Tech Skills Report
Rethinking Ransomware Recovery: Closing the Detection and Recovery Gap in Asia Pacific
Rethinking Ransomware Recovery: Closing the Detection and Recovery Gap in Asia Pacific
Strategies to Counter the Ransomware Threat in APJ
Strategies to Counter the Ransomware Threat in APJ

Events

Most Read Articles

Apple rains on MIE-bypassing iPhone jailbreak parade with iOS update

Apple rains on MIE-bypassing iPhone jailbreak parade with iOS update
Binance hackers used fake job interview in US$6.3 billion attack

Binance hackers used fake job interview in US$6.3 billion attack
Chinese Videostrong botnet hit Android TV boxes in Australia: researchers

Chinese Videostrong botnet hit Android TV boxes in Australia: researchers
New cyberattack on supermarket fridges sweeps across Europe

New cyberattack on supermarket fridges sweeps across Europe
Melbourne MSP listed for sale after going into administration
Melbourne MSP listed for sale after going into administration
Fast50 Channel Accelerator Award finalists revealed
Fast50 Channel Accelerator Award finalists revealed
xAmplify appoints Tom Scicluna as CEO
xAmplify appoints Tom Scicluna as CEO
QLD data and AI consultancy Codex deploys Amazon Quick
QLD data and AI consultancy Codex deploys Amazon Quick
DX1 appoints Tim Hope as group CTO
DX1 appoints Tim Hope as group CTO

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?