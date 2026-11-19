Key points Asahi Beverages has adopted Cisco software-defined access as the architectural basis for a single IP network connecting offices and manufacturing operations, CDIO John Kelvie said.

Kelvie said the company is already benefitting from AI in demand sensing, forecast optimisation and trade promotion optimisation, and plans to pursue fewer, bigger enterprise-wide use cases.

At its new Freshwater Place head office in Melbourne, used by about 1100 people, Asahi relies on a Cisco stack including Webex endpoints and Cisco Spaces to run meeting rooms and track occupancy, senior manager James Parry said.

Asahi Beverages is using a single IP network infrastructure to connect its offices and manufacturing operations, and to prepare these environments to support more AI and data-driven initiatives.

The alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks maker used Cisco software-defined access (SDA) as the architectural basis for its network.

Chief digital and information officer John Kelvie told Cisco Live! In Melbourne that SDA “enabled us to segment the network and secure it.”

Most recently, the company has brought its manufacturing operations onto the network.

“Unlocking value from data, AI [and] analytics in manufacturing was the next frontier,” Kelvie said.

“Certainly, it gave us the ability to plan a journey, a roadmap in terms of how we digitize manufacturing more because there's real opportunities in that space.”

Across the board, the company’s investments in its networking are about treating the workplace “as an intelligent ecosystem”.

“We were clear [that] we couldn't build tomorrow's AI organisation and enterprise on yesterday's technology, and with distributed intelligence, whether it's to the edge or cloud or data centres, we certainly felt that the network was really the nervous system of our organisation, and it had to be part of that intelligence,” Kelvie said.

“I think organisations that can move data effectively and securely … would surely see an advantage from scale and speed from AI.

“That's certainly something we've experienced.”

Kelvie highlighted the importance of consistency - both in how users experience the network and its capabilities - as an outcome of the company’s investment into its network.

“We wanted to make sure that we had a consistent experience, so whether you're in the head office building, whether you're in a brewery or manufacturing site, a distribution centre, in Malaysia or New Zealand, it’s a consistent experience,” he said.

Kelvie said that the company is already benefitting from AI in areas such as demand sensing, forecast optimisation and trade promotion optimisation.

While Asahi would continue to work on AI use cases, it is likely to change its approach - in line with broader industry trends - electing to pursue a small number of higher-impact use cases for the technology.

“We've recognised we need to move away from experimentation, solving individuals' or functional teams' problems, to really looking at it enterprise-wide,” he said.

“How do we do fewer, bigger initiatives with AI?”

One challenge that Kelvie is interested to apply AI to is understanding consumer purchasing trends and translating that into sales at pubs and retailers.

“There's some work we'll do over the next couple of months to try and figure that out,” he said.

New office fitout

Asahi Beverages’ new head office in Freshwater Place in Melbourne utilises a Cisco stack to power its meeting rooms and manage utilisation.

Senior manager of infrastructure, cloud and workplace James Parry said about 1100 people use the new head office.

Cisco Webex endpoints are used in meeting rooms, enabling staff to connect to Teams meetings, as well as meetings on other videoconferencing tools like Zoom.

“We prefer to use Teams, and that was a real dealmaker for us,” Parry said.

“We needed Microsoft Teams Rooms to be a part of our [office] fit-out, but also, we understand that our leadership teams, for instance, collaborate a lot with Japan, and they choose to use Zoom.

“Because of the flexibility offered by the Cisco Webex endpoints, we can have collaboration quite simply with all of the major functions.”

Parry said that the company also prioritised ease-of-use when kitting out its meeting rooms.

“Every [meeting] room operates exactly the same way. People can use wayfinding … to get where they need to go, and when they get there, they know how to use the room.

“That means no IT support incidents, my digital hub team isn’t running around trying to instruct people, and new starters into our business have a very good experience.”

The company also utilises Cisco Spaces to understand occupancy and utilisation of the office and make data-led adjustments.

“It's helped us identify unused spaces that we can now [convert to] new meeting rooms,” he said.