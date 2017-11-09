Jetstar looks to AI for smarter customer service

Jetstar is looking to artificial intelligence to boost its ability to provide “smart service” to customers and differentiate in Asia’s increasingly congested low-cost carrier market.

A demonstration at Salesforce’s annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco revealed a smart service platform powered by Salesforce and IBM, using both vendors’ respective AI technologies Einstein and Watson.

There is some ambiguity over how much of what was shown in the presentation is in production use.

Salesforce’s managing director for global go-to-market strategy and execution in the vendor’s travel, transportation and hospitality segments, Farhan Mohammad, called it “a demonstration of how Jetstar is using Salesforce”.

Jetstar’s head of digital Cathryn Arnold indicated to iTnews following the presentation that the IBM Watson tie-ins were “aspirational” and not yet in production.

The strategic direction towards AI-powered and predictive servicing of customers, however, appears to be undisputed.

Arnold said that, like others in the travel sector, Jetstar was under pressure to offer cheap prices without compromising on service levels.

Of the 37 million passengers that travel every year with Jetstar, around 24 million “actually fly for under $100,” she said.

“Price is key - it’s sensitive, and we have to deliver to that, but we can’t just deliver to that,” Arnold said.

“It’s one point getting a customer on board because it was cheap. It’s not acceptable to be cheap.

“Customer expectations are high. They are hyperconnected and they have these expectations it will be on time and they’ll have great service. We want to provide that to our customers too and Salesforce helps us do that.”

The airline’s Salesforce implementation began about three years ago with a goal to raise the bar on “a really poor cousin of a single customer view” that the airline had been operating with.

“The key thing for us was to make [the single customer view] transparent and available to [our] people so that they could actually see the connections a customer has, understand their value, what they actually need, what’s the next steps in their journey, and [that] data’s the key that pulls that together,” Arnold said.

“Our lead with Salesforce was basically … a smart servicing journey. How do we service our customers in a really smart way?

“We’re low cost at the end of the day so we don’t want to spend significant amount of money We had to find really neat ways of actually achieving that at a mass perspective with our customers but in a personalised way.”

The airline is continuing to expand its use of Salesforce. Its core case management system is Service Cloud but it also uses live chat, Messenger integration and social studio - among other tools and tie-ins - to help agents service customers.

Arnold said the company had expanded its use of Service Cloud in the call centre “literally just a couple of weeks ago to provide the agents with really contextual information".

Watson, Einstein-powered proactive service

Salesforce’s Mohammad demonstrated “how Jetstar is using Salesforce” to service its customers in a smarter fashion.

The demonstration showed how Jetstar is - or wants to - service customers in the event of a weather disruption, using a fictitious example customer ‘Olivia’ and her planned flight from Melbourne to Bali.

Mohammad showed off a Jetstar-branded Salesforce Lightning user interface for Service Cloud to show how the case would be tracked through Salesforce and IBM plug-ins.

“Leading up to the trip, weather starts acting up in Melbourne,” Mohammad said.

“This is going to impact Olivia’s travel and her vacation. We’re going to spend some time seeing how Jetstar uses Salesforce to minimise the travel disruption on Olivia and her family.”

Mohammad said the Lightning interface enabled third party providers like IBM “to integrate directly into the Salesforce platform”.

“For example, you see the IBM Watson Weather Alerts component,” Mohammad said. Weather Alerts is a Watson API that offers real-time data from the IBM-owned Weather Company.

“[For this example] the Weather Alerts component has detected there’s about a 95 percent chance of hail near the Melbourne airport tomorrow,” Mohammad said.

“This is going to cause Jetstar to cancel flights that Olivia happens to be on.

“This is where the partnership between Salesforce and Watson becomes so important. Watson understands the weather patterns and forecasts, Salesforce understands your customers and how to communicate that to them.”

Mohammad said the communication to the customer was handled by Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud, which recorded the customer’s preferences for being contacted.

The entire interaction would be handled according to a “journey”; essentially a “map [of] how an interaction should take place with customers, based on a set of criteria".

“[Salesforce’s AI] Einstein even has the ability to determine what channel of communication is best for the passenger, given the severity of the disruption,” Mohammad said.

“What we know about Olivia is that she prefers SMS chat as her way of communicating with Jetstar.

“So ... Jetstar uses live message chat to inform Olivia of the flight disruption. Jetstar pushes a message to Olivia’s phone, letting her know that her flight’s been cancelled due to weather. They’ve already re-booked her on a later flight, but they give her the option to change that if she needs to.”

The re-booking offer - and subsequent chat interactions - are handled by a chatbot.

“Jetstar is leveraging chatbots that can process natural language and understand what Olivia’s asking,” Mohammad said.

“By using these chatbots they’re able to quickly and efficiently answer customer questions and free up time for more complex issues.

“The chatbot is able to find an earlier flight for Olivia, informs her, and she can go back to getting ready for her vacation.”

Mohammad also showed off how Jetstar could recognise and re-book associated travel services for the affected customer, assuming the services had also been booked through Jetstar (and that the customer held appropriate status in loyalty schemes).

Assuming the fictitious customer Olivia needed to alter an airport transfer booked through Jetstar due to her now-earlier flight, Mohammad showed how this could afford additional opportunities for the airline to help out its customer.

“Since [Olivia] booked that transfer with her Jetstar flight, she decides to give Jetstar customer support a call to see if they can take care of this,” Mohammad said.

“As soon as Olivia calls, customer support receives a popup notification which automatically pulls up her ‘customer 360’ [view].

“Before Olivia even has to say a single word, all of her information is presented. [The rep] sees information like her loyalty status, her current booking information, her travel history, and even her social presence.

“What’s really important here is that Service Cloud alerts [the rep] to three issues that could potentially be affecting Olivia.”

The example issues included the mis-timed transfer, but also the unavailability of a booked meal choice on an earlier flight, and the prospect of earlier check-in at the Bali hotel.

The suggestion was Jetstar is looking to Salesforce to help its call centre agents get on the front foot with customers if they call in seeking assistance.

Mohammad said Jetstar was using macros in Service Cloud to close the loop on customer interactions.

“Macros are a quick and easy way to automate manual repetitive tasks that an agent might go through,” he said.

“Jetstar is leveraging these macros to increase speed and productivity and create consistency in the communication between passengers.

“With one click [the rep] is able to close out the case, send the confirmation to Olivia’s phone, and even send her an email survey to follow up on.

“Jetstar, with the power of Watson and Einstein, have now turned what would normally be a very disruptive situation into an amazing customer experience. [The customer] can focus on what’s truly important to them, which is getting ready for that vacation.”

Travel firmly on the Salesforce map

Jetstar’s appearance came as part of the first industry-specific keynote for the travel, hospitality and transportation verticals that Salesforce has ever held at its annual Dreamforce event.

The space is a growing one for Salesforce; at Dreamforce alone, the verticals saw a four-fold rise year-on-year in the number of attendees this year compared to last, a clear indication of traction in the space.

Taimur Khan, Salesforce’s general manager for travel, hospitality and transportation, said there was a need “to reimagine the travel experience”, a transition that the industry had recognised and was taking steps to achieve.

“Travellers are much more connected and informed, and customer relationship with them has never been so important,” Khan said.

Khan noted that travel - already a big industry globally - was continuing to experience strong growth in passenger numbers, driven in part by a generational shift in people spending money on experiences rather than goods.

“There are going to be more travellers going to places more often,” he said.

Industry operators like Jetstar faced challenges in standing out in a market where there were many choices, and where service expectations were high and continuing to grow.

“Our travellers are more connected and more informed than they’ve ever been,” Khan said.

“They like to research what they’re going to experience and once they’ve researched it they want to share it with everybody.

“Good or negative information can get out at light speed - it’s only a few screen touches away.

“The traveller doesn’t get time back if things aren’t going well on their trip. That’s why it’s very important to be aware of it so we can influence the narrative of what they share with others.”

Ry Crozier is attending Dreamforce 17 in San Francisco as a guest of Salesforce.