Inside the DTA's $6bn govt IT watchlist

The Digital Transformation Agency is monitoring 55 Commonwealth IT projects worth a collective $5.7 billion alongside a further 294 critical business systems, but has struggled to get 11 government agencies on board its watchlist program.

The DTA's new investment management office (DIMO) was tasked in February with compiling a list of government IT projects worth more than $10 million by the middle of this year.

It asked all government agencies to provide a self-assessment of initiatives above that threshold.

The resulting 'digital investment review' - not yet made public - outlines the costs, benefits, risks, and status of all reported initiatives, as well as other "critical" IT projects or systems.

It categorises projects into three tiers: engage, monitor, and observe. 'Engage' projects are deemed the most risky and are subject to "active management" by the DTA.

The DTA has now revealed the value of the 55 projects but did not put a figure on the further 294 critical business systems identified in the process.

It also revealed that it had come up against a wall trying to get information from 11 of the 92 Commonwealth agencies.

The likes of ASIO, ASIS, the OAIC, ASADA and APRA alongside seven other smaller agencies were still yet to respond to the request for information, the DTA said.

Projects listed in the review have been categorised into ten separate areas including service delivery, collection of revenue, and payments management, among others.