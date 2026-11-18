The US Federal Aviation Administration said it was ⁠immediately pausing ⁠deployment of additional Juniper routers pending further testing after a nationwide ground stop last week led to the cancellation of more than 18,000 flights.

A group of 13 Democratic senators had urged the FAA to stop deploying the Juniper routers pending ‌testing.

US transportation secretary Sean Duffy said it remained unclear why a Juniper router installed by L3Harris ⁠Technologies in a remote Arkansas facility triggered a nearly five-hour nationwide aviation ground stop, the longest in the United States since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The incident disrupted the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of passengers.

"Based on information provided ​to our offices from L3 Harris, the copper-to-fiber transition involves converting 3648 routers to Juniper devices.

"To date, it is our understanding that 400 ⁠devices have been installed, and 69 are operational," wrote the 13 Democratic senators on the Senate Commerce Committee led by Maria Cantwell, a Washington state Democrat.

"With thousands of conversions remaining, FAA must address outstanding safety and reliability concerns before expanding installation," the senators wrote.

"Congress expects clear, fact-based answers about the root cause of this disruption and why existing safeguards failed to prevent it."

Duffy is set to brief senators on Tuesday US time.

The government blamed the mass flight shutdown on the L3Harris router installation.

L3Harris, which did ​not immediately comment, has said it is ⁠cooperating with the official investigation into what went wrong.

Duffy said ⁠the installation at an FAA radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas, led to an overload of a key ​government communications system at a rate of 1000 connection attempts every four to five seconds.

That destabilised ‌aircraft communications and ⁠radar feeds, affecting 17 of 22 FAA en route air traffic control centres that were using old routers and prompting the ground stop, Duffy said.

The FAA said the initial investigation suggested the data overload ‌could have happened in two locations: the El Dorado site and a radar site in Amarillo, Texas. Duffy said L3Harris replaced the router in Amarillo three weeks earlier.

"Deployment should resume after the FAA demonstrates the devices’ readiness for safe deployment through improved operational ​testing, independent validation, verified fail over capability, and rollback procedures," the senators wrote.

Duffy said testing of the two routers was taking place at an L3Harris lab in Florida.

The FAA said after the data "inconsistencies" occurred, L3Harris ultimately ‌blocked those two ⁠locations, stabilising the network.

The broadcasting ​function was disabled on the new routers as well as 60 other routers in the system as a precaution.