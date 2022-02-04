Deloitte, SAP win $220m WA Health HR system deal

By on
Deloitte, SAP win $220m WA Health HR system deal

System expected to go live in 2025.

Western Australia’s health department has settled on SAP's SuccessFactors for its new $220 million state-wide HR, payroll and rostering system, with Deloitte to build out the solution by June 2025.

WA Health revealed the contract for the integrated HR management information system (HMRIS) on Thursday following a proof-of-concept last year.

The proof-of-concept saw Deloitte trial software from both SAP and UKG (formerly Kronos) at three of the state’s metropolitan and regional public hospitals.

It followed an initial procurement for a single workforce system to serve WA Health’s 54,000-strong workforce in September 2020, funded with $8.5 million in the 2021-22 state budget.

Such as system was recommended in the government’s 2019 sustainable health review to replace four ageing HR, payroll and rostering applications – Lattice, Ascender Pay, ShiftMatch and RoStar.

Funding for the full overhaul – which will be provided from the state’s recently created digital capability fund – was allocated in the 2021-22 mid-year review.

Under the new contract, Deloitte will receive $166.5 million to “design, build, test and deploy the HRMIS by June 2025”, as well as provide support for up to 20 years.

SAP software licensing costs will, meanwhile, come in at an estimated $53.3 million for up to 10 years.

WA Health said the HRMIS will “reduce manual processing and paper-based HR forms, as well as provide all WA health system employees with a better digital experience”.

“This will enable WA health system employees to easily access information about their pay, leave and shifts securely on their own devices at any time,” the department said.

“It will support employees to move within the WA health system as part of an agile workforce able to respond to the changing health needs of the WA community.”

WA Health also said the move to subscription-based software would “provide greater flexibility and better value for money” in line with the government’s digital strategy.

The strategy, released in June 2021, promises to build “whole-of-government digital capabilities” to reimagine citizen-facing online services, which the government has already begun delivering.

WA Health’s shared services unit, the Health Support Service (HSS), will now begin working with Deloitte on the development and implementation of the new HMRIS.

In October, HSS lost its second chief information officer in two years. Program delivery executive director Jonathan Smith is currently acting in the role while an executive search is undertaken.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
deloitte governmentit hcm sap software state government strategy successfactors wa wa health western australia

Sponsored Whitepapers

Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access

Events

Most Read Articles

Home Affairs says online account takeover powers now in use

Home Affairs says online account takeover powers now in use
Aussie Broadband presses for CVC-free 50Mbps NBN services

Aussie Broadband presses for CVC-free 50Mbps NBN services
Citrix Systems may be bought for $18.6 billion

Citrix Systems may be bought for $18.6 billion
Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition

Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition

Digital Nation

Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?