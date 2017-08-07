Cuscal glitch sees Woolies shoppers charged twice

A "processing error" at Woolworths payments provider Cuscal has resulted in shoppers being charged twice for purchases made in March.
Woolworths customers took to the retailer's social media accounts today to complain about duplicate payments that had appeared in their bank statements this morning.
The issue affects both online and physical transactions.
Woolworths has put the blame on Cuscal, one of its payments processors.
“We have received confirmation from Cuscal ... that due to an error at their data centre a limited number of Woolworths customers may have received incorrect transactions on accounts processed by Cuscal," a spokesperson said.
“We are working closely with Cuscal and can confirm any payment errors will be corrected as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause customers."
Cuscal attributed the problem to a "processing error" overnight that meant "some incorrect transactions were posted to our clients’ customers’ accounts this morning".
"We apologise for the stress and inconvenience this is causing people. We are working urgently to correct the errors," a spokesperson said.
The firm said it expects to have rectified the error by Tuesday.
"No customers will be out of pocket due to incorrect charges or transactions arising directly from this incident - we will work with our clients to make sure this happens," the spokesperson said.
"People should wait for the charges to be reversed or talk to their financial institution with any immediate financial problems."
iTnews has requested further detail on the processing error. It is unclear which other Cuscal clients have been impacted.
The payments provider suffered a similar issue just over a year ago when AMP, Credit Union Australia, and Teachers Mutual Bank customers received duplicate charges to their Visa debit cards.