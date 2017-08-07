Cuscal glitch sees Woolies shoppers charged twice

A "processing error" at Woolworths payments provider Cuscal has resulted in shoppers being charged twice for purchases made in March.

Woolworths customers took to the retailer's social media accounts today to complain about duplicate payments that had appeared in their bank statements this morning.

The issue affects both online and physical transactions.

Woolworths has put the blame on Cuscal, one of its payments processors.

“We have received confirmation from Cuscal ... that due to an error at their data centre a limited number of Woolworths customers may have received incorrect transactions on accounts processed by Cuscal," a spokesperson said.