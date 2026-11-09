In their Words: End-User Experiences with Wireless Connectivity Solutions on the Move

Connectivity challenges exist everywhere, but adding the challenge of a moving vehicle means that available connectivity networks can change throughout a journey. Oftentimes for optimal continuity, a hybrid connectivity approach that incorporates cellular and satellite connectivity is needed. So many organisations do business ‘on wheels’. Here’s what some of them say about their experience.

Employing over 2000 people and supplying power to around 1.7 million customers in South Australia, SA Power Networks operates a 24-hour faults and emergencies hotline for its network, which covers approximately 178,000 m2. To meet service-level agreements (SLAs), the business required a reliable, managed connectivity solution that incorporated satellite and 5G.

SA Power Networks is utilising both active cellular and satellite connectivity when its trucks are in cellular coverage, with Ericsson devices prioritising the best performing link. NetCloud Manager is a key resource for SA Power Networks, providing centralised visibility and management over the organisation’s entire fleet of devices, along with clear visibility of uptime and data usage across cellular and satellite WAN interfaces.

In their words

“The connectivity solutions we now have with Cradlepoint 5G and LEO Satellite are saving our field workers significant time on travel and administration effort. For unplanned interruptions in regional areas, continuous connection is saving us an estimated 1,845 hours a year by enabling and improving Digital Field Switching, 1,844 hours a year by making it easier for crews to close out and approve jobs, and 1,230 hours a year in time previously spent travelling to find a connection,” said Paul Salter, Head of Powerline & Electrical Services, SA Power Networks.

From rural areas and national parks to bigger cities, Wyoming Highway Patrol’s (WHP) vehicles depend on digital tools to keep citizens and themselves safe. However, it’s difficult to guarantee never-failing wireless connectivity in the agency’s vehicles — and just as challenging for the IT team to control network security and performance when the fleet is in the field.

WHP installed a dual-modem router in its mobile command centre, including integration with a LEO satellite router for ultra smooth failover between cellular and satellite connectivity in remote areas.

In their words

“Because we did do quite a bit of testing at different solutions here in the state, we were able to determine which one was going to give us the best back-end configurability and control along with the front-end performance that we needed in our mobile work environments,” said A.J. Meyers, applications support program manager for Wyoming Highway Patrol.

“Since we began using Ericsson Cradlepoint routers, we no longer get calls about the lack of connectivity, which is impressive, as poor connectivity can have a drastic effect on our troopers. Our top priority is safety, and reliable connectivity plays a big factor in that,” Myers said.

UK’s Surrey Search and Rescue (Surrey SAR) operates in some of the most challenging environments across the UK, requiring dependable, real-time communication tools to improve response times and save lives. Reliance on traditional radio communication and manual planning caused delays, especially in remote or woodland areas where network coverage was inconsistent. The team required a resilient, flexible system to support rapid decision-making and the use of modern digital tools like drones and live mapping.

Ericsson and UK Connect deployed SARNET, a custom hybrid wide area network (WAN) solution powered by Ericsson Cradlepoint vehicle routers, featuring a dual-SIM design and satellite failover to maintain seamless connectivity regardless of location. It enables teams to start planning before they arrive on scene, significantly cutting response times, sometimes by an hour. This rapid information flow, powered by 5G and satellite technology, allows for real-time coordination, live streaming of drone footage, and faster deployment of search assets, ultimately leading to higher success rates in rescues.

In their words

“Applying [enhanced coordination] to search and rescue means we can locate missing people faster, improve coordination with emergency services, and ultimately save lives.” PJ Farr, CEO of UK Connect and search and rescue team member.

Across utilities, public safety and emergency response, these experiences show that reliable connectivity on the move is no longer optional. By combining cellular and satellite networks with centralised management, organisations can keep field teams connected, reduce delays, and improve safety wherever their vehicles operate.