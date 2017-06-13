Westpac outage downs services for more than 24 hours

By on
Westpac outage downs services for more than 24 hours
The message received by customers of Westpac subsidiary St George when trying to log in to online banking.

Batch process fails.

Customers of Westpac and its subsidiaries were locked out of their online, mobile and some phone banking services over the long weekend after one of the bank's batch processes failed.

The problems were exacerbated by the closure of physical branches across much of the country over the Queen's birthday public holiday.

The issues appeared to surface on Saturday and continued into Monday. 

Westpac on Tuesday morning said there were still a "limited number" of people experiencing issues with online and mobile banking.

It advised those affected to call the bank or contact Westpac on social media.

"Our sincere apologies to those still affected, and to those inconvenienced over the weekend."

The outage was caused by the failure of a batch process, iTnews understands. Westpac has been contacted for further detail.

It's the second major outage to impact Westpac customers in four months, following a late February glitch that took the bank's branch network offline for around seven hours.

The bank was also left grappling with a major outage late last year that prevented online and mobile banking platforms from processing payments or showing correct balances for almost a week.

More to come

 

