Telstra's Tas govt radio network overhaul worth $567m

By on
With Motorola Solutions brought into the deal.

The Tasmanian government will spend $567 million with Telstra and Motorola Solutions to deliver a single public safety grade radio network across the state.

Telstra’s lead role in building the Tasmanian Government Radio Network (TasGRN) was first revealed back in August when contract negotiations commenced.

The total value of the deal was finalised today, and acting premier Jeremy Rockliff said construction on the network would start next year.

User organisations are then “expected to commence migrating over to the new network in the 2022-23 financial year,” he said.

“The initial user organisations are Tasmania Police, the Tasmania Fire Service, Ambulance Tasmania, the State Emergency Service, Sustainable Timber Tasmania, Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment, TasNetworks and Hydro Tasmania.”

It is anticipated that there will be about 10,000 users on the network in total.

Telstra Enterprise executive Gretchen Cooke said TasGRN “would be the largest single project Telstra had ever carried out in Tasmania and would transform the way government agencies communicate.”

The network is expected to be operational for about 12 years.

Motorola Solutions - which has a history of working with Telstra - said the network would offer “broadband push-to-talk services enabling seamless communication between radios, smartphones and other devices as well as enhanced integration between existing communication centres’ operating systems and Motorola Solutions’ consoles.”

