Optus to bring Gomo low-cost mobile brand to Australia

By on
Optus to bring Gomo low-cost mobile brand to Australia

As rivals launch their own fully digital brands.

Optus is set to become the latest mobile operator to launch a digital-only brand, unveiling plans to bring the Gomo offering of its parent Singtel to Australia.

The telco said in a statement that Gomo would offer “straight-forward subscription pricing” and target “value-conscious Australians seeking easy mobile connectivity.”

The announcement comes just weeks after TPG Telecom said it would soon be in-market with a full digital mobile virtual network operator proposition called ‘felix’.

All of these start-ups are effectively chasing a similar effect to that which Telstra has achieved with its Belong sub-brand, which - as of June this year - transitioned to a fully digital customer support model.

Optus said Gomo will be managed entirely through an app that can be used “24/7 for onboarding, service and payments”.

Gomo will have “full access” to Optus 4G “and quickly growing 5G network.”

“We know customers prefer digital service options, so we’ve prioritised that in our offering, along with flexibility and simple activation, so value-seekers get everything they want, and nothing they don’t.” Optus managing director of marketing and revenue Matt Williams said in a statement.

Optus said the decision to bring Gomo to Australia “resulted from in-depth research of what consumers want - and what they don’t want”.

The company said the current “economically challenging period” made the timing right. 

Singtel already has Gomo in-market in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Like TPG’s felix, Optus said more details about Gomo Australia would be made available “soon”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
belong felix gomo low cost mobile mvno optus singtel telco telco/isp telstra tpg

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
3 steps to a well-rounded cybersecurity plan
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises
Learn IT Service Management (ITSM) best practises

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co reveals first locations with an FTTN upgrade path to full fibre

NBN Co reveals first locations with an FTTN upgrade path to full fibre
SpaceX pegs initial Starlink internet price at US$99 per month

SpaceX pegs initial Starlink internet price at US$99 per month
TPG to launch its own 5G fixed wireless product

TPG to launch its own 5G fixed wireless product
Code change locks users out of Microsoft Office docs

Code change locks users out of Microsoft Office docs
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?