Optus to bring Gomo low-cost mobile brand to Australia

Optus is set to become the latest mobile operator to launch a digital-only brand, unveiling plans to bring the Gomo offering of its parent Singtel to Australia.

The telco said in a statement that Gomo would offer “straight-forward subscription pricing” and target “value-conscious Australians seeking easy mobile connectivity.”

The announcement comes just weeks after TPG Telecom said it would soon be in-market with a full digital mobile virtual network operator proposition called ‘felix’.

All of these start-ups are effectively chasing a similar effect to that which Telstra has achieved with its Belong sub-brand, which - as of June this year - transitioned to a fully digital customer support model.

Optus said Gomo will be managed entirely through an app that can be used “24/7 for onboarding, service and payments”.

Gomo will have “full access” to Optus 4G “and quickly growing 5G network.”

“We know customers prefer digital service options, so we’ve prioritised that in our offering, along with flexibility and simple activation, so value-seekers get everything they want, and nothing they don’t.” Optus managing director of marketing and revenue Matt Williams said in a statement.

Optus said the decision to bring Gomo to Australia “resulted from in-depth research of what consumers want - and what they don’t want”.

The company said the current “economically challenging period” made the timing right.

Singtel already has Gomo in-market in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Like TPG’s felix, Optus said more details about Gomo Australia would be made available “soon”.