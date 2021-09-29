Optus fixes billing error that charged customers for churned services

By on
Optus fixes billing error that charged customers for churned services

Repays almost $800,000.

Optus is refunding 994 small and medium sized businesses almost $800,000 after a “billing error” caused them to continue to be charged for landline services they had churned away.

The errors occurred over a 10-year period to March 2021 and were identified and “self-reported” by Optus to the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

“Optus advised that the issue occurred due to incorrect billing end-dates being entered into its system for customers transferring to other telcos,” the ACMA said in a statement.

“Optus continued to bill these customers after they had transferred their service to other providers.”

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said 15 of the impacted customers “were charged more than $10,000 which can be a huge amount for a small business to lose.”

O’Louglin said it was “alarming and unacceptable that such a fundamental flaw went undetected in Optus’s systems for so long.”

“We are closely monitoring Optus to ensure it refunds all affected customers and takes action to reduce the risk of future billing errors,” she added.

Optus has contacted all affected customers “and to date repaid 98 percent of the charges plus interest.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
billing business error landline optus refund telco telco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
How Security as Code changes development and deployment for the cloud
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tackle new ITSM priorities with this seven-step Micro Focus guide
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Tomago Aluminium improves SAP environment performance, security with Red Hat and IBM
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Future of work: Support your distributed HR workforce with digital document processes
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management
Develop a resiliency strategy that integrates risk analysis & continuity management

Most Read Articles

Macquarie Bank looks to break free of IaaS

Macquarie Bank looks to break free of IaaS
CBA brings in tool to help verify $1bn tech budget is well-spent

CBA brings in tool to help verify $1bn tech budget is well-spent
ATO looks for its own digital experience platform

ATO looks for its own digital experience platform
Auckland to get $7.25 billion AWS region

Auckland to get $7.25 billion AWS region

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?