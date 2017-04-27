Optus cuts 320 staff

Optus has told 320 staff across the business that they will be made redundant, and warned there are more cuts to come.

The Australian Financial Review reported that this round of cuts affects staff in networks, IT, wholesale, satellite, corporate and other divisions.

An Optus spokesperson confirmed the staff cuts and said they were part of an “update” to employees around a program of “operational changes” that the telco started two years ago.

“A number of employees were informed of changes to their individual reporting lines, and around 320 employees were advised that their role has been made redundant,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working with employees who are affected by these changes, including looking at redeployment opportunities where possible.

“Optus will also be creating approximately 140 new positions as a result of these changes to support Optus’ strategic direction and business objectives.”

However, the spokesperson also said that with a business review ongoing, Optus expects to make "a number of further structural changes to our business this financial year, which will result in further redundancies over the next 12 months".

Optus has undergone several rounds of redundancies in recent years. It cut up to 480 jobs last year, 350 in 2014, 750 in 2012 and 180 in 2011.

In recent years, it has put more focus into growing a business around content and media, nabbing Australian rights to English football and setting up a data mining start-up to better understand its customer base.

