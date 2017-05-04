NBN Co replaces more FTTN with FTTC

NBN Co is continuing to grow its fibre-to-the-curb rollout at the expense of much-maligned fibre-to-the-node connections, with 122 towns and suburbs added in the past two months.

The network builder last month said its planned FTTC footprint would now reach one million premises, up from an initial 700,000.

Analysis by iTnews – using our rebuilt three-year construction plan - shows exactly where the extra 300,000 premises brought into the FTTC build are located.

FTTC - previously known as fibre-to-the-distribution point (FTTdp) - brings fibre closer to homes and businesses than FTTN, reducing the amount of copper used in the end-to-end NBN connection.

When NBN Co announced the FTTC expansion last month, it said the extra 300,000 premises "span Victoria, NSW, Queensland, Western Australia, and South Australia".

That expansion covers approximately 113 new towns and suburbs. The spread is not even, however, with just under half of the new towns and suburbs located in NSW.

The network builder is continuing with plans to convert previously FTTN-only areas into a mix of FTTN and FTTC connections. It remains unclear what the proposed split in connection type will be.

Very few areas that have been added to the rollout have been converted from FTTN to FTTC in their entirety.

In addition to the 113 towns and suburbs netted by the expansion, iTnews has located nine more suburbs in the ACT that have introduced FTTC into the connection mix over the past two months

That means there are now just under 600 cities, towns, and suburbs across Australia that will be part of the FTTC rollout.

There remains potential in several states and territories to further expand FTTC. Both SA and the ACT, for example, have areas designated FTTN that aren’t to receive connections until the FTTC deployment is in full swing.

Based on the pattern seen in other states and territories – and assuming the gap between FTTC and FTTN costs per premises narrows – it is likely that the FTTC rollout has not yet reached its limits.

NSW locations Was Now Ballina FTTN FTTC/N Banksmeadow FTTN FTTC/N Bega FTTN FTTC/N Bellingen FTTN FTTC/N Berkshire Park FTTN FTTC/N Bermagui FTTN FTTC/N Berrambool FTTN FTTC Bingara FTTN FTTC/N Blaxland FTTN FTTC Bourkelands FTTN FTTC/N Bowenfels FTTN FTTC/N Braidwood FTTN FTTC Broken Hill FTTN FTTC/N Casino FTTN FTTC/N Chipping Norton FTTN FTTC/N Coolamon FTTN FTTC/N Cootamundra FTTN FTTC/N Corindi Beach FTTN FTTC Crescent Head FTTN FTTC/N Cumbalum FTTN FTTC/N Currarong FTTN FTTC/N Dolls Point FTTN FTTC/N Dorrigo FTTN FTTC Earlwood FTTN FTTC/N East Ballna FTTN FTTC/N Finley FTTN FTTC/N Fishing Point FTTN FTTC/N Glen Innes FTTN FTTC/N Gulmarrad FTTN FTTC Gunnedah FTTN FTTC/N Guyra FTTN FTTC Gwandalan FTTN FTTC/N Hawks Nest FTTN FTTC/N Helensburgh FTTN FTTC Inverell FTTN FTTC/N Lake Albert FTTN FTTC/N Lemon Tree Passage FTTN FTTC Lennox Head FTTN FTTC/N Lithgow FTTN FTTC/N Littleton FTTN FTTC Maclean FTTN FTTC/N Manilla FTTN FTTC/N Manyana FTTN FTTC/N McKellars Park FTTN FTTC Merimbula FTTN FTTC/N Mount Pritchard FTTN FTTC/N Narooma FTTN FTTC/N Oaky Park FTTN FTTC/N Pambula Beach FTTN FTTC/N South West Rocks FTTN FTTC/N Springvale FTTN FTTC/N Stanwell Park FTTN FTTC/N Tanilba Bay FTTN FTTC/N Tathra FTTN FTTC/N Tatton FTTN FTTC/N Tenterfield FTTN FTTC/N Tocumwal FTTN FTTC/N Tolland FTTN FTTC/N Townsend FTTN FTTC Tura Beach FTTN FTTC/N Tuross Head FTTN FTTC/N Warriewood FTTN FTTC/N Wee Waa FTTN FTTC/N Werris Creek FTTN FTTC/N West Ballina FTTN FTTC/N

VIC locations Was Now Ascot FTTN FTTC/N Corryong FTTN FTTC/N Hamlyn Heights FTTN FTTC/N Lilydale FTTN FTTC Macleod FTTN FTTC Miners Rest FTTN FTTC/N Narre Warren North FTTN FTTC/N North Geelong FTTN FTTC/N Ouyen FTTN FTTC/N Paynesville FTTN FTTC/N Point Cook FTTN FTTC/B/N St Albans Park FTTN FTTC/N Thomson FTTN FTTC/N

QLD locations Was Now Benaraby FTTN FTTC Calliope FTTN FTTC/N Coral Cove FTTN FTTC/N Crows Nest FTTN FTTC/N Dundowran Beach FTTN FTTC/N Glen Eden FTTN FTTC Glenview FTTN FTTC Kooralbyn FTTN FTTC/N Longreach FTTN FTTC/N Mareeba FTTN FTTC/N Mooloolah Valley FTTN FTTC/N Moura FTTN FTTC/N Palmview FTTN FTTC Point Vernon FTTN FTTC/N South Gladstone FTTN FTTC/N Tamborine Mountain FTTN FTTC Telina FTTN FTTC/N Urangan FTTN FTTC/N

SA locations Was Now Athol Park FTTN FTTC/N Craigmore FTTN FTTC/N Malvern FTTN FTTC/N Unley Park FTTN FTTC/N

WA locations Was Now Alfred Cove FTTN FTTC/N Greenwood FTTN FTTC/N Kambalda West FTTN FTTC/N Karrinyup FTTN FTTC/N Kellerberrin FTTN FTTC/N Marmion FTTN FTTC/N North Beach FTTN FTTC/N Scarborough FTTN FTTC/N Sorrento FTTN FTTC/N Trigg FTTN FTTC/N Warwick FTTN FTTC/N Wembley Downs FTTN FTTC Yokine FTTN FTTC/N

Included in the initial 700,000 premises (but only added to the NBN maps within the past two months: