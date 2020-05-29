NBN Co limits gigabit services to just 7 percent of HFC footprint

NBN Co limits gigabit services to just 7 percent of HFC footprint

Similarly constrains access to 250 Mbps tier.

NBN Co has revealed it won’t offer 250 Mbps and up to gigabit speeds to its entire HFC footprint, constraining availability of the new high-speed plans to a subset of HFC users for at least a year.

The limitations were disclosed as the network builder finally launched the 100/20 Mbps, 250/25 Mbps and up to 1000/50 Mbps plans it came up with via a wholesale price review late last year.

The limits on the HFC network’s ability to support the highest speed services are likely to be a source of some embarrassment for the Government.

Affordable services with up to gigabit speeds have been touted for the fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) and HFC footprints since being announced last year.

However, it is now abundantly clear that only FTTP services can support these speeds from the outset.

Additionally, it is unclear what proportion of the HFC network will be able to even support 250 Mbps speeds, let alone the “up to” gigabit speeds which - on HFC - are profiled at 750/50 Mbps with the capability for short “bursts” beyond that.

NBN Co said that “Home Superfast” - which is how it brands 250/25 Mbps - would be available “for up to 70 percent of the NBN HFC footprint, with a plan to make it available to order for 100 percent of the NBN HFC footprint by June 2021.”

Meanwhile, “Home Ultrafast” - the branding of its “500 to close to 1000/50 Mbps” product - would be accessible “to an initial NBN HFC footprint of up to 7 percent.”

“This will provide an opportunity for nbn and RSPs to work together to understand customer demand, usage patterns, customer satisfaction with speed performance and the future growth profile,” NBN Co said.

By contrast, both tiers will be accessible by “100 percent of the NBN FTTP footprint” from today.

The constraints mean that the highest residential speed supportable by “the entire NBN fixed line footprint” is the new 100/20 Mbps service, which NBN Co calls “Home Fast”.

More to come

