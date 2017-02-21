Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

Meet the 2017 CIO of the year

By on
Meet the 2017 CIO of the year
Shaun Gregory

Leading AI effort takes top prize.

Woodside Energy's chief technology officer Shaun Gregory has taken out CIO of the year 2017 at the fifth annual iTnews Benchmark Awards.

The top gong was announced at the Benchmark Awards gala dinner at Melbourne's Grand Hyatt in front of a room full of Gregory's CIO peers. 

Gregory was named the overall CIO of the year after taking out the Industrial category earlier in the evening.

The CTO edged out worthy rivals in a highly competitive field, thanks to his pioneering application of artifical intelligence and cognitive computing at Woodside Energy.

His efforts have made the oil and gas giant the poster boy for the nascent technology in Australia and the organisation to go to for guidance on how to deliver successful artificial intelligence and cognitive computing solutions in the enterprise.

You can read more about Gregory's work here.

Winners were announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards held as part of Adapt Venture's CIO Edge Experience at the Grand Hyatt Melbourne.

