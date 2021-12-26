iiNet says heatwave conditions behind data centre outage

By on
iiNet says heatwave conditions behind data centre outage
iiNet's Osborne Park data centre (File Photo)

Impacting email, web servers and customer support.

TPG Telecom-owned iiNet said extreme heat in Perth is to blame for a data centre issue that has left its email and web servers offline since mid-morning Christmas Day.

The company took over a day to formally acknowledge the issues, with a social media post made just after 3pm AEDST on Sunday.

“Some iiNet customer operations are currently impacted due to a data centre issue caused by yesterday’s extreme weather event in Western Australia,” the internet provider said.

“Internet and mobile services for iiNet customers are still available and unaffected.

“Impacted services include the iiNet website and iiNet domain email services. The iiNet customer call centre is available for basic troubleshooting only at this time.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience. Our IT team is working to restore operations as soon as possible.”

Further detail on the root cause of the data centre failure was being sought by iTnews at the time of publication.

Western Australia sweltered through its hottest Christmas Day on record, according to news reports.

The company’s website displayed placeholder text noting it was “currently unavailable” and asking visitors to “check back later”.

Businesses that have their websites hosted on iiNet infrastructure also said that their sites were unresponsive.

iiNet previously had issues with its Perth data centre in 2015 due to heatwave conditions, and in 2018 due to site power loss.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
data centre iinet networking outage telco telco/isp tpg telecom weather

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021
Photos: Southern Cross NEXT cable lands in Sydney

Photos: Southern Cross NEXT cable lands in Sydney
The CISO moves that made headlines in 2021

The CISO moves that made headlines in 2021
Tens of thousands locked out of ATO Online accounts after payroll hack

Tens of thousands locked out of ATO Online accounts after payroll hack

Digital Nation

Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?