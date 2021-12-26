iiNet says heatwave conditions behind data centre outage

TPG Telecom-owned iiNet said extreme heat in Perth is to blame for a data centre issue that has left its email and web servers offline since mid-morning Christmas Day.

The company took over a day to formally acknowledge the issues, with a social media post made just after 3pm AEDST on Sunday.

“Some iiNet customer operations are currently impacted due to a data centre issue caused by yesterday’s extreme weather event in Western Australia,” the internet provider said.

“Internet and mobile services for iiNet customers are still available and unaffected.

“Impacted services include the iiNet website and iiNet domain email services. The iiNet customer call centre is available for basic troubleshooting only at this time.

“We apologise to customers for any inconvenience. Our IT team is working to restore operations as soon as possible.”

Further detail on the root cause of the data centre failure was being sought by iTnews at the time of publication.

Western Australia sweltered through its hottest Christmas Day on record, according to news reports.

The company’s website displayed placeholder text noting it was “currently unavailable” and asking visitors to “check back later”.

Businesses that have their websites hosted on iiNet infrastructure also said that their sites were unresponsive.

iiNet previously had issues with its Perth data centre in 2015 due to heatwave conditions, and in 2018 due to site power loss.