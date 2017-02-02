Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

Fire erupts at core Telstra Chatswood exchange

By on
Updated: Impacts customers across the nation.

A fire has broken out in Telstra's exchange in the Sydney suburb of Chatswood, downing mobile and fixed services for customers nationwide.

At around 1:40pm on Thursday afternoon Telstra advised that power equipment at the Chatswood facility had been damaged by the fire.

It said it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The telco confirmed both mobile and fixed-line services were impacted. The outage appears to be having a national impact.

It is unclear at this stage what caused the fire, which has since been put out.

The 10-storey exchange located at 1 Thomas Street, Chatswood is understood to be one off the most integral to Telstra's network, housing core routing and switching infrastructure.

"If damage is caused to a main route, this will impact the whole network," Telstra said on Twitter.

"Our technicians are currently completing a full assessment of the impact. We will provide more information as soon as it is available," its advised on its status page.

It's the second fire to occur at a Telstra exchange within a year, following the June 2016 electrical fire at its Brunswick facility in Melbourne.

Prior to that the last exchange fire the telco suffered was at Warrnambool in the notorious 2012 incident, which took $10 million to fix after damaging 60 percent of the facility and knocking out services to up to 60,000 users.

Late last year Telstra pledged to spend $3 billion over the next three years to improve its networks and customer experience after a series of damaging outages earlier in 2016.

Update 3:17pm: Telstra said it is starting to see call services come back online, but a related issue with SMS messaging means customers won't receive text messages while the telco fixes the problem.

It is yet to provide an estimated time of full restoration.

More to come...

