Bidders drop out of race for Vocus

By on
Bidders drop out of race for Vocus

Telco goes it alone once more.

The two companies circling troubled telco Vocus have both dropped plans for a buyout after failing to reach “acceptable” terms.

Vocus has been shopping itself for several months following twin profit downgrades, the last of which was the result of duplicated costs and a failure to realise efficiencies following several acquisitions.

Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts entered the race for Vocus in June, and was joined by Affinity Equity Partners in July.

Both offered $2.2 billion and were afforded an opportunity to conduct due diligence on the telco.

But Vocus said in a statement today that neither was able to “support a transaction on terms acceptable to the board”.

“Accordingly, all discussions have now ceased,” the telco said.

Vocus said an “important factor in the board’s determination to conclude the sales process” was forecast financial fortune and the promise of “a return to sustainable organic growth following a year of transition in FY17".

The telco is due to hand down its FY17 results on Wednesday and said it would provide further commentary on its outlook then.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
sale telco telco/isp vocus

Most Read Articles

NBN Co reveals 54,000 FTTN users can't get over 25 Mbps

NBN Co reveals 54,000 FTTN users can't get over 25 Mbps
NBN chief tells Vodafone to accept prices or walk

NBN chief tells Vodafone to accept prices or walk
Telstra to launch low-cost mobile brand

Telstra to launch low-cost mobile brand
IBM sues former CIO Jeff Smith over move to AWS

IBM sues former CIO Jeff Smith over move to AWS
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?