Aussie replatforms contact centre systems

Home loan provider Aussie has replaced its technology underpinning its contact centre operations with Amazon Connect.

Aussie selected Amazon Connect after a consulting engagement identified a number of gaps in their existing telephony solution.

“We were paying a lot of money for a system that didn't really give us what we could have elsewhere,” Aussie's customer contact centre senior manager Natalie Gumley said.

The business worked with VoiceFoundry, an Amazon Connect partner, to implement the new solution and drive performance improvements across the call centre, which supports 900 brokers and their clients.

Timm Mayers, an Aussie customer contact centre manager, said previously it was difficult for agents to navigate between screens when on calls.

The new platform allowed agents to focus on serving the customer rather than operating the software.

“Once it's easier for them to navigate they're really focusing on that customer experience instead of where to find things and how to get to these,” Mayers said.

Aussie has also introduced dashboards to show the performance of the contact centre, enabling supervisors to recognise and intervene in difficult calls.

The company also plans to embed customer service through social media interactions into the platform in the future.

“I want to be able to have full visibility of what our team is doing and what that means to our customers in order for us to establish where we should best resource our team,” Gumley said.

"I've been quite blind to that. Especially when things like Covid and bushfires happen, you can't plan for these so it'd be nice to know where we can move resources in order to support our customers in the best possible way."

Aussie is also undertaking a multi-phase digital transformation of its home loan application processes led by Aussie’s inaugural chief digital officer Rainer Rhedey.

A number of Australian organisations have recently deployed Amazon Connect, including Origin, NAB and NSW Health.

Speaking during its re:Invent conference earlier this month, AWS CEO Andy Jassy said more than 5000 new customers have begun using the Amazon Connect call centre service during the pandemic.