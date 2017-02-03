Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

ATO's online outage to enter its third day

By on
ATO's online outage to enter its third day

Unexpected complexity forces more downtime.

The Australian Taxation Office's online services will enter a third day of being unavailable as technicians from the agency and its storage provider HPE struggle to remedy a faulty storage network.

The ATO's online services - including its main website and customer portals - fell over yesterday morning.

The cause of the failure was related to the collapse of an HPE SAN network in early December last year, which is currently being replaced.

The ATO's technicians - alongside others dispatched from its storage vendor HPE - worked through the night on the "highly complex" restoration, but were unable to get the systems back up and running.

Despite the "significant progress" made overnight, the tax agency has now advised that "unforeseen complexity" in the restoration process has meant its online services won't be available today.

"We fully acknowledge the significant impact this is having on our key stakeholders, who rely heavily on the availability of our systems and services. We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption this has caused," it said.

"While everything is being done to restore our systems as quickly as possible, we cannot make services available to the community until the integrity of the system is confirmed."

HPE has flown in staff from overseas to help fix the problem.

The collapse of the storage network on December 12 - which downed the ATO's entire online presence and several internal systems for two days, and was followed by a second outage the following week - is being investigated by PwC as part of an independent review into what went wrong.

The review will be finalised in March, and runs alongside the ATO's own internal investigation into the matter.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ato governmentit hpe outage san software storage

Most Read Articles

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Aurizon cancels $91m SAP systems overhaul

Aurizon cancels $91m SAP systems overhaul
NBN Co reveals suburbs 'likely' to get FTTdp

NBN Co reveals suburbs 'likely' to get FTTdp
TechnologyOne could lose $122m Brisbane city deal

TechnologyOne could lose $122m Brisbane city deal
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What will the stadium of the future look like?
What will the stadium of the future look like?
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
New technology adoption is pushing enterprise networks to breaking point
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
Gartner names IBM a 'Leader' for Disaster Recovery as a Service
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?
The next era of business continuity: Are you ready for an always-on world?

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?