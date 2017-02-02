Benchmark Awards Reports Blogs Topics CXO Challenge Whitepapers What's On

Fresh ATO outage as hardware struggles continue

By on
All online services affected.

The Australian Taxation Office is continuing to struggle with the fallout of a storage collapse that has caused massive technical issues since December, with all its online services offline for most of Thursday morning.

Customers attempting to access the ato.gov.au site this morning were met with an "unknown error" message and a notice to contact the ATO technical team.

The tax office confirmed all its online services were offline and said it was investigating the issue "as a priority".

It revealed the cause was related to the collapse of an HPE SAN network in early December last year.

"We are replacing the affected hardware, but this process will take some time," it said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, these issues are impacting services including the tax agent, business and BAS portals, ATO online, the Australian Business Register (ABR), Standard Business Reporting (SBR), and superannuation online services."

The agency said it had directed all available resources to resolve the outage.

It did not provide an estimated time of restoration.

The collapse of the storage network on December 12 - which downed its entire online presence and several internal systems for two days, and was followed by a second outage the following week - is being investigated by PwC as part of an independent review into what went wrong.

The review will be finalised in March, and runs alongside the ATO's own internal investigation into the matter.

