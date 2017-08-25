Apple to get $263m in incentives for building Iowa data centre

Apple will build a US$1.4 billion data centre in Waukee, Iowa, with US$207.8 million (A$263 million) in incentives approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Waukee city council.

Apple will purchase 2000 acres (8.09 square km) of land in Waukee, about 20 miles (32 km) west of Des Moines, to build two facilities. The company will receive a US$19.65 million investment tax credit for creating 50 jobs.

Apple said the project will generate more than 550 jobs in construction and operations, but did not specify how many of those jobs would be long-term positions.

Speaking alongside Iowa governor Kim Reynolds, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the facility "will create hundreds of jobs for people in Iowa from construction to engineering".

Cook said Apple will contribute up to US$100 million towards a "public improvement fund" for the city of Waukee, adding the first project supported by the fund will be a youth sports complex that "will be open to all".

The bulk of the subsidy is a planned US$188.2 million property tax abatement of 71 percent over 20 years provided by the city of Waukee, according to economic development officials.

State subsidies to technology employers have become a key issue in Midwestern states such as Wisconsin, where Foxconn is seeking US$3 billion in subsidies for a US$10 billion LCD panel plant. The incentive package passed Wisconsin's assembly last week by a 59-30 margin.

Foxconn is a major Apple supplier, but is not expected to make any Apple products at its proposed US plant.

The Iowa data centre will join Apple facilities in California, Nevada, Oregon and North Carolina.

Facebook, Google and Microsoft also maintain data centres in Iowa.

Apple will spend US$110 million to acquire and prepare the land for its data centres in Iowa, according to economic development officials.

The bulk of the costs, US$620 million, will go towards construction. Apple will spend US$600 million on computer equipment, with US$45 million going towards other equipment.