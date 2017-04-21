ANZ Bank in process automation push

By on
Latest big Aussie org to join drive.

ANZ Bank is set to join the likes of CBA and NBN Co to kick off a process automation drive to streamline the ways it services customers.

The bank indicated overnight that it is setting up a “process industrialisation team” whose task it will be to “re-engineer our end-to-end processes in order to uplift customer experience, simplify our business and enable digitisation”.

ANZ outlined a goal to “radically simplify” its business and processes “to make everything we do for customers easy, intuitive and increasingly automated and real-time”.

It did not say how it intended to automate processes, however the push coincides with similar projects at other large organisations including CBA, NBN Co and Telstra.

Those organisations are turning to either robotic process automation (RPA) or a variant known as intelligent process automation (IPA), which incorporates aspects of artificial intelligence (AI), and often solutions from the US software vendor, Blue Prism.

Comment has been sought from an ANZ spokesperson on its technology choice and target processes for "industrialisation".

ANZ indicated it is early in its journey, and yet to define, document or implement “industrialised processes”, nor work out how it measures their success in the wild.

The bank is presently looking for both process engineers and analysts to be a part of the nascent team and capability.

