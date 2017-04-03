Photos: The inaugural Benchmarks Workshops

The winners of the 2017 iTnews Benchmark Awards provided a deep dive into their successful projects at the inaugural Benchmark Winners Workshops in Sydney last week. A coming-together of peers, the sessions unearthed what made the projects tick while allowing for a free-flow discussion of ideas and approaches.
Ramsay Health's John Sutherland took the healthcare workshop through his MyPatient+ mobile app, which puts all the information doctors need in the palm of their hand.
News Corp's Dion Beetson ran through the publisher's CMS replacement, one of the world's largest Wordpress deployments.
A finalist in the Finance category of the Benchmark Awards, Ian Gibson from Superchoice stepped in for Finance winner Mark Gay from Me Bank to explain why his organisation bet big on cloud.
It looked like the University of Wollongong's Karen Love might have generated some new business during discussions about her institution's Early Start Program, which relies on donations and commercial income from research to stay up and running.
Brigitte Wong from the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services outlined the role the federal myGov system played in her agency's delivery of the country's first fully digital social housing form.
Networking and drinks followed...
The winners of the 2017 iTnews Benchmark Awards provided a deep dive into their successful projects at the inaugural Benchmark Winners Workshops in Sydney last week. A coming-together of peers, the sessions unearthed what made the projects tick while allowing for a free-flow discussion of ideas and approaches.