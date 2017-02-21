Ramsay Health CIO wins Benchmark Awards gong

Ramsay Health chief information officer John Sutherland has scooped the crown in the iTnews Benchmark Awards healthcare category for the MyPatient+ mobile app.

Sutherland and his team know time is a precious commodity in the healthcare sector and sought to provide clinical staff with a tool that gives them better ways to manage that time in a busy and unpredictable hospital environment.

MyPatient+ gives doctors to access to their daily schedule and all the information they need about a patient on their smartphone.

Sutherland and his team worked closely with clinical staff to identify the biggest pain points in their daily activities, like changing operating theatre schedules and unexpected patient admissions.

The app alerts staff to these sorts of changes in real-time and allows them to re-prioritise as they need.

It also provides doctors with a full list of their patients, locations, and discharge summaries, and is the first to claim direct integration with a patient’s My Health Record, with their permission.

Sutherland has ensured the app is a platform that can be constantly improved upon, with new features like test results, clinical telemetry, and outpatient schedules set to come in the near future.

Sutherland emerged triumphant from a strong field of finalists that included a complete IT environment overhaul at Relationships Australia NSW led by Mark Hindle, and Nasa Walton's delivery of the MeCare telehealth solution at the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service.

Winners were announced at the iTnews Benchmark Awards held as part of Adapt Venture's CIO Edge Experience at the Grand Hyatt Melbourne.