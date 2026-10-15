In Pictures: Governing the agents of chaos Saviynt Melbourne roundtable

Leigh Doddy from Saviynt addresses the Governing the agents of chaos lunch in Melbourne.
(L-R) Brad Howarth (iTnews), Daisy Wong (Medibank), Louis Liu (CBA), John Stevens (Department of Justice and Community Safety).
(L-R) Brad Howarth (iTnews), Daisy Wong (Medibank), Louis Liu (CBA).
Sudheera Edirisinghe (Optus), Matthew Richards (Hunter Medical Research Institute), Jason O'Connell (Mills Oakley), Brad Howarth (iTnews).
George Kirby (Mercy Health).
(L-R) Louis Liu (CBA), Mersija Mujic (WorkPac Group).
(L-R) Matthew Richards (Hunter Medical Research Institute), Jason O'Connell (Mills Oakley), Brad Howarth (iTnews), Daisy Wong (Medibank), Mersija Mujic (WorkPac Group).
(R) John Stevens (Department of Justice and Community Safety), Lisa Currie (Deakin University).
(L-R) Johan Sulaiman (Heart Research Institute), Leigh Doddy (Saviynt).
(L-R) John Stevens (Department of Justice and Community Safety), Ash Rahman (Saviynt).
(L-R) Brad Howarth (iTnews), Ash Rahman (Saviynt).
(L-R) Lisa Currie (Deakin University), Daisy Wong (Medibank), Jason O'Connell (Mills Oakley).
Johan Sulaiman (Heart Research Institute).
(L-R) Mersija Mujic (WorkPac Group), John Stevens (Department of Justice and Community Safety).
(L-R) Johan Sulaiman (Heart Research Institute), Jon Rhoades (St Vincent's Institute), George Kirby (Mercy Health).
Jon Rhoades (St Vincent's Institute).
(L-R) Jason O'Connell (Mills Oakley), Brad Howarth (iTnews).