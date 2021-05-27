Yum! Brands snaps up Australia's Dragontail Systems for $93.5m

By on
Yum! Brands snaps up Australia's Dragontail Systems for $93.5m

Kitchen management and AI food checking tech buyout.

Yum! Brands, the operator of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, has swallowed Australian kitchen order management and delivery technology Dragontail Systems for $93.5 million.

Dragontail has quickly established a following among quick service restaurant (QSR) chains, counting the likes of Domino’s and Pizza Hut as customers.

If approved, Yum! Brands said it intended to take Dragontail’s AI technology and “scale” it globally across its operations.

“With Dragontail, we expect to tap into the power of AI to accelerate and further enhance our delivery technology capabilities, especially at Pizza Hut, and optimize the end-to-end food preparation process,” Yum! Brands chief financial officer Chris Turner said.

“Dragontail’s platform is currently deployed across nearly 1500 Pizza Hut restaurants in over 10 countries. 

“If the scheme is successfully implemented, Yum! Brands intends to scale and offer Dragontail’s platform to its brands around the world over time.”

In an ASX filing, Dragontail Systems said that “Yum! Brands has agreed to pay $93.5 million in cash for all of the issued share capital in Dragontail (on a fully diluted basis).”

The buyout is subject to Australian Federal Court and other regulatory approvals.

The parties said they hoped the buyout would be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
ai burger checker dragontail pizza qsr software yum brands

Sponsored Whitepapers

Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Is the technology refresh dead?
Is the technology refresh dead?

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co shared $78m in bonuses among 3819 staff

NBN Co shared $78m in bonuses among 3819 staff
Parliament targeted by brute-force attack

Parliament targeted by brute-force attack
University of Sydney CISO jumps to UNSW

University of Sydney CISO jumps to UNSW
DTA shaves $40,000 a month off its COVIDSafe cloud hosting bill

DTA shaves $40,000 a month off its COVIDSafe cloud hosting bill

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?