Woolworths CTO quits for healthcare

Woolworths chief technology officer Ryan Fahy has left the retailer for the healthcare sector, taking on the chief information officer role at Primary Health Care.

Fahy had spent around two-and-a-half years at Woolworths as its CTO, including a brief period as its acting chief information officer after Clive Whincup resigned this time last year.

Since November Fahy has been working under replacement Woolworths CIO John Hunt, who came over from Woolworths South Africa.

Today Fahy updated his LinkedIn profile to reveal his new CIO role at listed healthcare provider Primary Health Care.

He appears to have replaced the company's former CIO Jenny Levy, who had spent three years in the role.

Primary Heallth Care looks set to bolster its ranks further with the expected appointment of a chief information security officer; an advertisement for the role went out late last month.

The $2 billion company recently signalled an intention to roll out the Helix cloud GP and practice management platform in the back half of this year, alongside a wider transformation of core software platforms.

Fahy's former employer Woolworths has been on a campaign to improve its technology basics after stumbling towards the stabilisation of its new SAP-based merchandising system.

Woolworths and Fahy have been contacted for comment.