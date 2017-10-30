Westpac launches wearable payment band

By on
Westpac launches wearable payment band

Banks on designers to bring out products.

Westpac hopes to get onboard the wearables payment bandwagon with its new contactless PayWear tap-and-go band.

PayWear initially comprises a silicone band and a clip Westpac calls a keeper that can be attached to watches and fitness bands.

Westpac said it would sign up Australian designers to create products for PayWear, with the Haydenshapes surfboard business the first to join.

The PayWear Essentials silicone band and the keeper contain a PayWear card microchip that is linked to Westpac customers' transaction accounts.

Customers need to use Westpac's everyday banking account and its debit Mastercard with Paywear, which works with existing contactless payments terminals in stores.

Similar to PayWave contactless payments cards, there is no need to use a companion device like a smartphone or watch for transactions.

Westpac cited research it commissioned that showed women and men hide cash on their bodies when going out to exercise or to the beach as a reason why PayWear might be attractive.

In September this year, a Perth liquor store said it would refuse to accept "sweaty money" fished out from customers' underwear and socks for health reasons.

Other Australian banks have also experimented with wearables and add-ons like stickers and cases for smartphones to varying success.

ANZ Bank found customers weren't keen on an iPhone case that incorporated a microSD card which hosted Visa's payWave contactless payment application.

Bankwest this year trialled three in-house designed wearables, taking near-field communications (NFC) chips from credit and debit cards, and inserting them into a key fob, a fitness band and an attachable clip. It is yet to reveal the results of the trial.

Adoption of integration solutions like Android Pay - which Westpac offers - have proven more successful. ANZ Bank is the only one of the big four banks to offer is customers Apple Pay.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
contactless payments finance financeit mobile paywave paywear westpac

Most Read Articles

NBN Co looks to launch uncongested 50Mbps service

NBN Co looks to launch uncongested 50Mbps service
The Iconic ditches QA from software dev

The Iconic ditches QA from software dev
Big job losses as Optus outsources to Nokia

Big job losses as Optus outsources to Nokia
Optus cuts 70 jobs from Business unit

Optus cuts 70 jobs from Business unit
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
What Every CIO Should Know about DevOps & Container Guides by Puppet
The 5G Business Potential &#8211; Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
The 5G Business Potential – Industry digitalisation and the untapped opportunities for operators
Solving IT complexity
Solving IT complexity
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology

Events

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?