Australia's small banks offer Samsung Pay

Cuscal has struck a deal to allow credit unions and banks to offer Samsung Pay in addition to Apple’s rival mobile wallet technology.

The payment solutions provider said 38 financial institutions would offer Samsung Pay via Cuscal, including Defence Bank, Teachers Mutual Bank, Credit Union Australia and Woolworths Employees’ Credit Union.

About 1.7 million cardholders will be able to avail themselves of Samsung Pay, assuming they have compatible Samsung mobile or smartwatch devices.

Cuscal last year struck a similar deal to bring Apple Pay to a range of smaller banks and credit unions.

Samsung Pay is also available through Westpac, Citibank and American Express.

Samsung said it had struck “more than 870 bank partnerships worldwide” for its Pay service and said there had been “more than 240 million transactions processed over the past year and a half.”