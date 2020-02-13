Vodafone and TPG $15bn merger gets court approval

Vodafone and TPG have been granted permission by the federal court to merge, paving the way for the stalled $15 billion deal to proceed.

The federal court on Thursday overturned a bid by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to block the merger from proceeding.

Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) welcomed the decision, saying the two telcos would now "work to complete the merger".

“It’s been 18 months since we commenced the approval process for this merger and we’re very keen to move forward and deliver these benefits as soon as possible,” VHA CEO Iñaki Berroeta said.

“For the first time, Australia will have a third, fully-integrated telecommunications company.

“This will give us the scale to compete head-to-head across the whole telecoms market which will drive more competition, investment and innovation, delivering more choice and value for Australian consumers and businesses.”

Berroeta said he anticipated completing the merger "in mid-2020, subject to the remaining regulatory/shareholder approvals, and any appeal by the ACCC."

Federal court rules allow 28 days to appeal decisions.

The ACCC did not rule anything in or out immediately after judgment was handed down.

"The ACCC is carefully considering the judgment," it said in a brief statement.

The merger must also now pass other regulatory gates, including the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) and the Committee for Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), as well as shareholder approvals are anticipated in the coming months.

The ACCC had expressed concerns that a merger between Vodafone and TPG would result in a more highly-concentrated market.

It also believed that four mobile operators would be better than three; TPG had been shaping to deploy its own mobile network, but pulled the pin over the government’s ban on using Huawei equipment in 5G networks.

Despite its loss, the ACCC maintained today that it believed TPG would still revive its mobile operator ambitions if the merger was officially blocked.

"TPG had already spent $1.26 billion on the spectrum needed to build a mobile network, has an extensive transmission network, as well as a large customer base, and well-established brands in TPG, iiNet and Internode," the ACCC said.

"The ACCC also believes TPG has the ability and incentive to overcome technical and commercial challenges.

“Australian consumers have lost a once-in-a-generation opportunity for stronger competition and cheaper mobile telecommunications services with this merger now allowed to proceed."

ACCC chair Rod Sims said the commission "stands by our decision to oppose this merger."

"If the ACCC won 100 percent of the cases we took it would be a sign we weren’t doing our job properly; by only picking ‘safe’ cases and not standing up for what we believe in," he said.

“The future without a merger is uncertain. But we know that competition is lost when main incumbents acquire innovative new competitors.”

Berroeta, meanwhile, said the "lengthy process to obtain competition approval for the merger and the Huawei ban had both unfortunately given 'free kicks' to competitors for some time.

“We have ambitious 5G rollout plans and the more quickly the merger can proceed, the faster we can deliver better competitive outcomes for Australian consumers and businesses," he said.

Law firm Allens, which represented VHA, called the case "the biggest merger litigation in Australia in 10 years".

Fiona Crosbie, Allens chairman and lead partner for VHA on the matter, said the decision "was keenly awaited" and paved the way for "a transformative merger for the company and for the Australian telecommunications sector".