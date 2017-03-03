Video: Retailers are turning into tech companies

By on
Video: Retailers are turning into tech companies

Why Kogan, Boost Juice, and Inchcape opted for build over buy.

The strategic importance of technology as a competitive differentiator for your core business should not be underestimated, according to three of Australia's top retail IT leaders.

This is why online retailer Kogan, Boost Juice parent Retail Zoo, and automative retail and services company Inchcape all chose to build their own core technology platforms instead of purchasing one off the shelf.

Buying a commercially available platform that your rivals probably also use puts you on the same footing and leaves you locked in to the same cycle of developments and upgrades, warned Kogan CTO Goran Stefkovski.

Benefits can also flow - in Inchcape's case - from being able to then on-sell your platform to others in your industry if you've managed to fix a problem that many others experience.

The three IT leaders were all finalists in the iTnews Benchmark Awards Consumer category, and spoke at the awards' panel sessions on how to use technology to give your core business a competitive edge.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
benchmark awards benchmarkawards2017 retailit strategy

Most Read Articles

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016

The CIO movements that made headlines in 2016
Westpac outage downs branches

Westpac outage downs branches
Two of Australia's biggest IT providers to merge

Two of Australia's biggest IT providers to merge
Domino's moves online ordering from AWS to Azure

Domino's moves online ordering from AWS to Azure
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation
Hyperconvergence: the path to IT transformation

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?