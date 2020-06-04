UNSW partners with drone maker DJI

UNSW partners with drone maker DJI
Source: UNSW

The University of New South Wales has partnered with the world’s largest consumer drone manufacturer, DJI, to collaborate on training, talent development and research initiatives.

A memorandum of understanding signed at a virtual ceremony with Austrade and the NSW Trade & Investment Office on Wednesday formalises the organisation’s strategy to embed drone technology into engineering and robotics education.

The unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer produces drones of different sizes with a wide range of industrial uses, with DJI's devices currently being used for everything from shark spotting through to bushfire recovery efforts.

DJI’s education arm is set to establish scholarships and exchange opportunities with the university, along with the opportunity for UNSW to participate in DJI’s student RoboMaster Competition which is planned to launch in Australia in the near future.

UNSW’s director of knowledge exchange, Warwick Dawson, said the new partnership will be an opportunity for staff and students to learn more about the emerging applications of drone technologies.

“A key priority for UNSW is to increase its engagement with leading organisations to provide students with enriched opportunities during their studies to best prepare them for the workplace,” he said.

“We also look to enhance the skills of our staff and accelerate the adoption and impact of our research.”

Jianrong Gao, head of DJI Education, added that access to drones and robotics competitions will present valuable experiential learning opportunities for UNSW students.

“By working closely with the University's faculty members and making our latest technologies accessible to students such as the RoboMaster EP series, our goal is to create an enjoyable and experiential learning environment that allows students to explore practical and innovative applications for the future,” he said.

“As artificial intelligence and robotics become an increasingly important part of society, this MoU solidifies our joint commitment in nurturing the next generation of engineers and roboticists, and preparing them for the future of possibilities.”

