TPG Telecom expands reach of 5G services

By on
TPG Telecom expands reach of 5G services
(Image credit: TPG Telecom)

Expects compatible handsets to be updated by device makers 'within weeks'.

TPG Telecom has expanded its 5G standalone core across more parts of Australia, tripling its coverage and opening more opportunities to sell both mobile and fixed wireless services.

The telco first activated 5G standalone services - which operate purely in a 5G mode, and do not leverage existing 4G infrastructure - in parts of Sydney back in July.

It unveiled plans to extend standalone coverage in other cities and regions a month later in August.

Smartphone manufacturers “are expected to start pushing out updates to enable 5G standalone compatible handsets within weeks” in response to the network launch, TPG said.

The expansion also means that TPG has “increased the addressable market for 5G fixed wireless”, one of many cellular-based services positioned as an NBN-like alternative broadband product.

CEO Iñaki Berroeta called the expansion a “game-changer” and a “truly a pivotal moment for TPG Telecom.”

“It sets us up to deliver 5G’s full potential,” Berroeta said in a statement.

“The upgraded core network has amplified our 700 MHz spectrum, tripling our 5G coverage and giving us greater reach across suburbs and in densely populated areas. 

“This will give us a competitive boost going forward, with our 5G coverage on par or ahead of other mobile networks in many areas.”

Berroeta said that TPG is hitting momentum in its 5G infrastructure deployment, adding “more than 100 5G sites” a month.

Executive general manager for mobile and fixed networks Barry Kezik said that 5G standalone meant TPG could begin to offer new products that made use of network slicing, where the network is divided into logical slices that can be targeted at specific segments or use cases.

“[This] will allow us to deliver a  range of new services to enterprise customers by setting specific connectivity, speed and capacity requirements for individual applications,” Kezik said.

“Through cloud-based technologies, we will be able to manage the network more effectively and ultimately offer customers a better experience."

TPG Telecom said it partnered with Ericsson and Nokia to build its 5G standalone core, with Ericsson providing the packet core and Nokia providing the subscriber data management solutions. 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
5g fixed wireless mobile standalone telco telco/isp tpg telecom

Sponsored Whitepapers

ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co offers to upgrade up to 6000 FTTN customers from this month

NBN Co offers to upgrade up to 6000 FTTN customers from this month
WA Health CIO resigns just 10 months in

WA Health CIO resigns just 10 months in
Canberra's gov-wide Microsoft sourcing deal soars $600m

Canberra's gov-wide Microsoft sourcing deal soars $600m
NBN Co caps fibre upgrade trial numbers to a maximum of 525 premises

NBN Co caps fibre upgrade trial numbers to a maximum of 525 premises

Digital Nation

"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?