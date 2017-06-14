Telstra to cut 1400 jobs

By on
Telstra to cut 1400 jobs

In mass cost cutting drive.

Telstra is expected to cut as many as 1400 jobs across the business as part of a wide-ranging cost-cutting initiative.

The telco is set to meet the Communications Workers Union (CWU) at 2pm tomorrow to provide a brief on the job cuts, the CWU told iTnews. Staff are being informed at the time of writing.

Telstra has around 32,000 staff, and last year signalled its intention to reduce costs by $1 billion over five years.

This has resulted in a steady workforce reduction campaign that has seen hundreds of workers let go over the past six months.

CWU assistant divisional secretary John O'Donnell - the highest ranking telco officer at the union - told iTnews the cuts would affect workers from all across the business.

While the union has yet to receive official detail from the telco - it will first inform its staff this afternoon - O'Donnell said big cuts were expected in field services as well as retail.

He said the telco's CNN - customer network management - division would also likely be affected in what would effectively wipe out the unit.

The CNN unit's main role is to make permanent repairs to the copper network.

But as the rollout of the national broadband network ramps up and Telstra's copper network is switched over to the NBN, the repair workers in the CNN will progressively not be needed.

O'Donnell told iTnews he expected the bulk of the CNN redundancies to be made across South Australia, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory.

Telstra has been contacted for comment.

More to come

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
jobs telco telco/isp telstra

Most Read Articles

Highly sophisticated malware targeting Mac users

Highly sophisticated malware targeting Mac users
Public cloud costs push CBA to OpenStack

Public cloud costs push CBA to OpenStack
NBN drives relaxation of 'low-impact' antenna laws

NBN drives relaxation of 'low-impact' antenna laws
Vocus gets $2.2bn takeover offer

Vocus gets $2.2bn takeover offer
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report
Data Security vs Human Behaviour
Data Security vs Human Behaviour

Events

Most popular tech stories

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?