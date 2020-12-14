Telstra scores $130m WA schools internet upgrade deal

By on
Telstra scores $130m WA schools internet upgrade deal

Base bandwidth to climb to 2 Mbps from early 2021.

Telstra will deliver a significant bandwidth boost to Western Australia’s public schools under a $130 million extension to its existing telecommunications deal with the state government.

Education and Training Minister Sue Ellery announced the internet upgrade for 766 public schools – or around 94 percent of all public schools in the state – on Friday.

It will see the base bandwidth for every student and staff member climb from 100 kbps to an average of 2 Mbps from early 2021 – a twenty-fold increase on existing capacity.

For schools in some regional areas, however, the boost could result in “bandwidth increases of up to 200 times”.

“This agreement means more than 97 percent of public schools will receive an average bandwidth increase of more than 20 times, with many receiving much higher increases,” Ellery said.

“It will provide modern and immersive learning opportunities for students and bring equity in bandwidth between metropolitan and regional schools and their communities.”

More than 200 schools are set to receive the upgrades by April 2021.

The planned upgrade follows a surge in demand for online learning materials that began even before the pandemic took hold.

“Student demand to access learning materials online has more than doubled over the past 18 months,” she said.

As part of the deal, Telstra will also spend $30 million upgrading local exchanges and backhaul capacity, particularly in regional towns, at “no additional cost to the Department of Education”.

The government said this would benefit the entire local community, as well as other government agencies.

Malcolm De Silva, Telstra’s head of state for WA, said the upgrade will deliver world-class connectivity and improve learning opportunities for students.

“We’re thrilled to be working in partnership with the [department] to help ensure that all students will have access to the amazing learning opportunities that quality, high-speed connectivity delivers,” he said.

The department is continuing to work towards improving the telco services in 23 very remote schools that still rely on satellite-based services.

The WA deal comes just months after Telstra scored a $328 million deal with the NSW government to upgrade the fibre network that serves the state’s public schools.

Telstra has also upgraded the fibre network serving around 500 public schools in South Australia in recent months.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
department of education educationit fibre governmentit network networking school state government telco telco/isp telcoisp telstra wa western australia

Sponsored Whitepapers

The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner

Events

Most Read Articles

Digital ID finally comes to myGov

Digital ID finally comes to myGov
SolarWinds' Orion monitoring platform may have been tampered with by attackers

SolarWinds' Orion monitoring platform may have been tampered with by attackers
Transport for NSW calls for 10,000 digital Opal card testers

Transport for NSW calls for 10,000 digital Opal card testers
Flight Centre hackathon behind 2017 breach, exposed 6918 customers' data

Flight Centre hackathon behind 2017 breach, exposed 6918 customers' data
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?